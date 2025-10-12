People’s Ville expands housing in Calinan

THE People’s Ville, located in Calinan District, Davao City, has continued to build thousands of affordable housing units for prospective buyers.

According to Margo Babao, head of the Social Housing Finance Corporation-4Ph Davao, they are preparing 1,200 units in the People Ville for turnover next year, and 1,600 are slated for completion in the first quarter of 2026. At least 351 units have already been turned over to buyers. About 200 units are already occupied by families.

“I am happy to announce that meron na nakatira sa mga units natin (people are living in it),” Babao said during the press conference at the Davao Region celebration of the National Shelter Month 2025.

“Hopefully, we are processing documents meron nang 280 na lumabas for the second batch. Hopefully, by this month or next month, matu-turnover na namin mga succeeding buildings (There are 280 being released for the next batch. Hopefully,by this month or next month, we can turnover the succeeding buildings),” Babao said.

The People’s Ville, located in a 14.23-hectare property, features 72 condominium buildings (five storeys each). These comprise 7,200 housing units with two hectares of open space where parks and playgrounds will be built.

The People’s Ville is a 4PH project. The 4PH or the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program is a flagship housing initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr that aims to provide millions of affordable housing units to Filipino families desiring to have a home of their own.

“We will also be constructing a central park for the residents there,” Babao said.

Aside from parks, the People’s Ville also has 24/7 security in the area. Babao said it has provided an atmosphere of safety and security to the residents.

“Sa mga nakausap ko na nakatira doon ang first impression nila is safe ang area (The residents I talked to said their first impression is that the area is safe),” Babao said.

The People’s Ville also has an estate manager responsible for the cleanliness and upkeep of the surroundings.

“Sabi rin nila na disente ang People’s Villle, maganda pagkagawa at the same time mura lang monthly amortization nila (They also said that People’s Ville is a decent place, well-made at the same time their monthly amortization is low),” Babao said.

Currently, the residents pay an amortization of as low as P4,600. Babao said initially, residents only pay P1,526 amortization as gap payments, but even after the gap payment has lapsed, the present amortization is still affordable to the residents. PIA DAVAO