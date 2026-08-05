Pequeño drag racers charged

ALL individuals who participated in the illegal drag race that resulted in the deaths of a couple who were merely passing through Davao-Bukidnon Road in Barangay Catalunan Pequeño have been charged, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) confirmed on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference on August 5, DCPO spokesperson Police Major Maria Teresita Gaspan said authorities have filed criminal charges not only against the primary suspect but also against everyone who took part in the illegal speed contest.

“Sa pagkakaron, ang primary suspect kay naa na sa balay tambalanan pero naay police didto kay na-file-lan naman og kaso. Tanang nag-participate sa drag race, apil sila sa kaso.”

Gaspan said the main suspect remains confined at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) after sustaining injuries in the collision. Despite his hospitalization, she said criminal charges have already been filed against him, and he remains under police custody.

The DCPO earlier announced that formal charges for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide and Damage to Property were filed before the City Prosecutor's Office on August 4 against the identified perpetrators and co-participants involved in the illegal drag race.

According to police, the suspect's motorcycle directly collided with the vehicle carrying the victims, a couple who had no involvement in the illegal activity and were simply traveling along the highway when the crash occurred.

Authorities are also pursuing another motorcycle rider who allegedly fled immediately after the collision, as well as other unidentified participants in the illegal race. Police said a hot pursuit operation remains underway to locate and arrest those who have yet to be accounted for.

Meanwhile, four individuals voluntarily appeared at the Baliok Police Station on Tuesday afternoon and admitted taking part in the unauthorized drag race. They also publicly apologized to the family of the victims.

Investigators are currently evaluating their statements to determine the extent of their criminal liability.

Following the fatal incident, the DCPO has intensified measures against illegal street racing by deploying high-visibility police checkpoints and mobile patrols along roads frequently used for drag racing, particularly Davao-Bukidnon Road, Diversion Road, MacArthur Highway, and coastal road extensions.

Police visibility will be heightened during the late-night to early-morning period, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., when illegal racing activities are most likely to occur.

The city police director has likewise ordered all station and unit commanders to strengthen coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to identify establishments engaged in illegal motorcycle modifications and impound motorcycles altered for unauthorized racing.

The DCPO is also working closely with barangay officials, tanods, and community volunteers to promptly report suspected pre-race gatherings and spectator crowds, allowing authorities to intervene before illegal races begin.

The city police reiterated that public roads are intended for safe travel and not for racing, warning that everyone involved in activities that endanger motorists and pedestrians will be held accountable under the law. DEF