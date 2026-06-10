I AM a Christian, and today I make a simple appeal to every believer in this nation: let us stand united in prayer.

Many Filipinos are exhausted. We have watched political battles consume headlines, leaders trade accusations, and public service often takes a backseat to personal ambitions. For many citizens, especially those struggling with rising costs, unemployment, poverty, and uncertainty, government promises have become difficult to trust. Surveys over the years have consistently shown that corruption remains among the top concerns of Filipinos, while confidence in institutions rises and falls depending on the controversies of the day. The result is a growing sense of frustration — a feeling that ordinary people are being forgotten.

I understand that frustration. In fact, since 2022, my prayers have changed. I no longer spend much time asking God to simply help political leaders make better decisions. Instead, I have prayed for something deeper: for God Himself to intervene. I have prayed that what is hidden would be brought into the light, that injustice would be exposed, that those who suffer would receive justice, and that our nation would once again recognize its need for God.

The Bible reminds us in Psalm 47:8, “God reigns over the nations; God sits on his holy throne.” That verse is a declaration that no administration, political dynasty, or government institution ultimately sits above God’s authority. Elections matter. Leaders matter. Public policy matters. But above all of these stands a sovereign God.

Throughout Scripture, whenever nations drifted from righteousness, God’s people responded first with prayer. This is not an argument for political apathy. Christians should remain informed, engaged, and responsible citizens. We should care about justice, accountability, and good governance. But there is a danger when we place our ultimate hope in politicians. Every election cycle seems to produce new heroes and new villains. Yet history repeatedly teaches us the same lesson: human leaders are flawed.

The Bible says in Psalm 146:3, “Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save.” That is not cynicism; it is realism. Every leader, regardless of party or platform, is imperfect. Every administration eventually disappoints someone. No political figure can carry the weight of a nation’s salvation.

That is why I believe Filipino Christians must unite now more than ever—not around a political candidate, not around an ideology, and not around a social media argument, but around prayer.

Instead of endlessly debating who deserves the throne, perhaps we should remember who already sits on it.

The Philippines does not merely need better speeches, better strategies, or better political alliances. We need hearts transformed by God. We need leaders who fear the Lord more than public opinion. We need citizens who pursue truth rather than tribal loyalty. We need justice for the oppressed, integrity in public service, and mercy for a nation burdened by division.

The promise of 2 Chronicles 7:14 remains as relevant today as ever: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

The future of our nation will not be secured by whichever name occupies a government office. It will be secured when a people recognize their dependence on God.

Politics may disappoint us. Institutions may fail us. Leaders may fall short. But the throne of heaven remains occupied.

And perhaps the greatest need of the Philippines today is not for another politician to take control — but for a nation to fall on its knees and acknowledge the One who already reigns.