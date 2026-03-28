Perandos: Amid global unrest, trust God

ACROSS the world, headlines are growing heavier by the day. Rising tensions among powerful nations such as Iran, the United States, and Israel are no longer distant geopolitical concerns. They ripple outward, placing pressure on smaller and developing countries, including the Philippines. When global instability intensifies, it is rarely the powerful who suffer first. It is the ordinary citizen—the worker, the parent, the student—who feels the weight through higher prices, economic uncertainty, and a constant undercurrent of fear.

In moments like these, a pressing question emerges: what should we do? Should we panic and retreat into survival mode? Should we allow anxiety to consume our daily lives? The temptation to give in to fear is real, especially when the future feels unpredictable. Yet for Christians, this is precisely where faith must speak louder than fear.

The Scriptures remind us that uncertainty is not new. In Isaiah 41, the people of Israel were facing their own crisis marked by fear, vulnerability, and unknown outcomes. Into that situation, God spoke clearly and powerfully: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God.” This was not a denial of their reality but a reorientation of their focus. God did not promise the absence of trouble; He promised His presence in the midst of it.

That same truth holds today. Global unrest may shift economies, threaten stability, and create widespread anxiety, but it does not diminish the sovereignty of God. Nations may rise and fall, alliances may change, and systems may falter, yet God remains constant. For believers, this is not mere comfort—it is an anchor.

Still, faith is not passive. In times of crisis, Christians are called to respond in ways that reflect both trust in God and responsibility in the world.

First, we are called to pray instead of panic. Philippians 4:6–7 urges believers to bring everything before God with thanksgiving. Prayer becomes an act of resistance against fear. It shifts the heart from anxiety to assurance, reminding us that even when circumstances feel out of control, God is not.

Second, we are called to live as peacemakers. In a world increasingly shaped by conflict and division, Christians are meant to embody a different spirit. Jesus declared, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” This calling goes beyond avoiding conflict. It means actively choosing compassion, extending grace, and working toward unity within our communities. In times of unrest, quiet acts of kindness and reconciliation become powerful testimonies.

Third, we must face economic uncertainty with both faith and wisdom. Financial instability often accompanies global crises, and it is natural to feel concerned about provision. Yet Jesus’ words in Matthew 6 remind us not to be consumed by worry. God, who sustains even the birds of the air, is mindful of our needs. Trust in His provision does not eliminate responsibility; it frames it with hope.

This is where practical wisdom comes in. Proverbs teaches that diligent planning leads to stability. In uncertain times, careful stewardship matters. Creating a budget, prioritizing essentials, reducing unnecessary expenses, and preparing for emergencies are not signs of fear but of faithful responsibility. Trusting God and planning wisely are not opposites; they work together.

Equally important is the role of community. Crises have a way of exposing both vulnerability and the need for connection. Galatians 6:2 calls believers to bear one another’s burdens. No one is meant to navigate hardship alone. The church, families, and local communities become lifelines of support—offering not only material help but also encouragement and strength.

Amid all these, spiritual growth must not be neglected. Trials, though difficult, carry the potential to deepen faith. James 1:2–4 challenges believers to see testing not as meaningless suffering but as a process that produces endurance. In seasons of uncertainty, prayer becomes more sincere, Scripture more alive, and dependence on God more real.

Finally, even in lack, generosity remains a powerful act of faith. Acts 20:35 reminds us that it is more blessed to give than to receive. This principle does not disappear during hardship; in many ways, it becomes even more significant. Generosity shifts the focus from scarcity to trust, from self-preservation to compassion.

The crises unfolding in the world today are real, and their effects are deeply felt. Ignoring them is neither wise nor responsible. But neither is surrendering to fear. For Christians, the response is clear: trust in God’s unchanging character, act with wisdom, stand with others, and continue reflecting His light.

In uncertain times, faith is not proven by the absence of fear, but by the decision to trust God in spite of it.