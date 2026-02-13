Perandos: Choose your circle wisely

WHY does our circle grow smaller as we grow older?

I’ve often wondered about that. Maybe it’s because, with time, life teaches us discernment. I personally believe that no one enters our lives by accident. Every person serves a purpose — some are blessings, some are lessons, some are both. But not everyone is meant to stay forever. Sometimes people leave not because something went wrong, but because what they were meant to do in our story has already been fulfilled.

Scrolling through my social media feed today, I was met with posts about a well-known vlogger involved in a painful fallout with her close friends. Private conversations were exposed, reputations were damaged, and what once looked like genuine friendship unraveled publicly. I don’t claim to know the full story—and honestly, that isn’t the point. What struck me was how common this has become, and how necessary it is to talk about friendship and the importance of choosing the right circle.

Life has taught me that it is okay to keep your circle small, as long as it is built on trust, respect, and honesty. I’ve had to make the difficult decision to distance myself from people I once held close, people who crossed boundaries, disrespected me, or mocked my faith. It wasn’t easy. Cutting off is never painless. But for the sake of peace, and to prevent bitterness from growing in my heart, I chose distance over destruction.

The Bible reminds us that peace sometimes requires wisdom, not proximity.

“Do not be misled: ‘Bad company corrupts good character.’” (1 Corinthians 15:33)

Keeping a small circle is not about being exclusive or prideful. It’s about stewardship—protecting your heart, your faith, and your calling. Proverbs speaks often about the power of the people we walk with:

“Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm.” (Proverbs 13:20)

Choose friends who encourage growth, not gossip. Choose people who pray with you, not just talk about others with you. Surround yourself with those who listen when you need an ear, speak truth when you need correction, and offer sound counsel even when it’s uncomfortable.

True friendship doesn’t expose private conversations for public validation. It doesn’t thrive on competition, betrayal, or silent resentment. Love “keeps no record of wrongs” (1 Corinthians 13:5), and genuine friends protect each other’s dignity—even in conflict.

As we grow older, our circle may shrink—but what remains is often deeper, safer, and more aligned with who God is shaping us to be. And that’s not loss. That’s wisdom.

It is okay to keep your circle small.

It is okay to outgrow people.

And it is more than okay to choose peace, faith, and purpose over familiarity.

After all, not everyone is meant to walk with you forever—but the right ones will walk with you wisely.