Perandos: Finding hope in the quiet

HAVE you ever felt a specific kind of tiredness that sleep just can’t fix? It’s that heavy, hollow feeling that comes from waiting for something that never seems to arrive. It’s like being a traveler in a desert, scanning the horizon for a splash of blue water, only to find more sand and heat.

In faith, we often call this a "dry season." We pray until our voices are gone, we try to stay positive until our hearts feel brittle, and yet, nothing. The sky stays quiet. For many of us, the hardest part of faith isn’t the actual problem we're facing; it’s the feeling that God has left the room. We find ourselves living out Psalm 42:1: “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God.” We see that verse on pretty coffee mugs, but the reality is much grittier. To "pant" means you’re out of breath. It’s the sound of someone just trying to survive.

We live in a world of instant connection. If a friend doesn’t text back within ten minutes, we assume they’re mad at us. If our Wi-Fi drops, we feel cut off from the world.

Without realizing it, we’ve brought this "instant-response" mindset into our relationship with God. When we don't get an immediate answer, we assume the connection is dead. We see the "read receipt," but because there’s no reply, we panic.

But here’s the truth: Feeling far from God isn't a sign that you’re failing. Actually, it’s a sign of how much you love Him. You only get "thirsty" for someone you truly need. The fact that you miss Him proves that your soul knows He is your life source.

The biggest mistake we make in the "wilderness" is thinking that because we don't feel God, He isn't there. Think about a father who leaves for work before his kids wake up. Throughout the day, the kids don’t see him, hear him, or feel him. To a toddler, Dad might seem "gone." But in reality, that father is at his most active because of them. He’s out working, providing, and making sure the home is safe.

He isn't in the room, but he is fully present in his purpose. God’s silence isn't the same as God’s inactivity. He is often doing the most heavy lifting in the places we can’t see yet.

Why would a loving God let the silence last so long? Because the desert does something for us that a mountaintop experience never could: it changes what we’re hungry for.

When life is easy and "rainy," it’s easy to fall in love with the blessings. But in the desert, we are forced to fall in love with the Provider Himself. In Psalm 42, the psalmist eventually stops complaining to God and starts talking to himself. He says, "Why, my soul, are you downcast? Put your hope in God." He stops looking for a "sign" and starts trusting a "Sovereign." He remembers that his life isn't a series of random accidents, but a story being written by a Master Builder.

As it says in Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him.”

If you feel like God is a thousand miles away today, please hear this: Don’t mistake the silence for a "No," and don't mistake the distance for a breakup. A deer pants for water because it knows water exists. Your hunger for God is the best evidence that He is real. Even when the creek looks bone-dry, the Source is still flowing deep underground.

The horizon might look empty right now, but the clouds are gathering. Your dry season is just a transition, not a dead end. Keep walking. The rain is coming, and it’s going to bring things to life in you that you never thought possible.