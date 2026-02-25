Perandos: Hated for his name, known by his love

CHRISTIANS who are bold about their faith often become easy targets. It’s not new — but it still stings.

Recently, a well-known public figure chose to walk away from a lifestyle she had embraced for years. She didn’t do it for applause. In fact, she probably knew applause wouldn’t come. She simply decided that certain things no longer aligned with her conviction to follow Jesus. For her, obedience mattered more than approval.

Some people celebrated her decision. Others mocked it. Many didn’t understand it at all.

And that’s okay.

Not everyone will understand a spiritual decision. Faith can look foolish to those who don’t share it. Christianity has never been about fitting in — it has always been about following Jesus. And following Jesus means obedience. It means carrying the cross even when it’s heavy. It means choosing what honors God, even when it costs you comfort, reputation, or relationships.

Jesus Himself warned us about this. In John 15:18, He said, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.” Later in verse 20, He added that if they persecuted Him, they would persecute His followers, too. Being misunderstood — or even rejected — because of His name is not a sign that something has gone wrong. Sometimes, it is evidence that we are walking closely with Him.

But here’s where we need balance.

Yes, we are called to preach the truth. Yes, we are called to stand firm. But we must never forget how Jesus did it.

He spoke truth — but always in love. He confronted sin—but extended grace. He corrected — but never with cruelty. When He met the woman caught in adultery, He did not excuse her sin, yet He also refused to condemn her. He showed us that righteousness and mercy are not enemies.

As believers, we must hold onto that same posture.

It’s easy to say, “Hate the sin, not the sinner.” It’s harder to live it — especially online, especially when emotions are high. But we cannot forget that we, too, are sinners saved by grace alone. There is no room for self-righteousness at the foot of the cross. The ground there is level.

We can stand firm without being harsh. We can disagree without being demeaning. We can preach truth without playing judge.

Because the Judge is God alone.

Our role is obedience. Our role is faithfulness. Our role is to be salt and light in a world that is already bitter and dark. And salt that loses its gentleness only wounds; light that burns too hot only blinds.

If we are going to be hated for His name, let it never be because we were arrogant, unkind, or cruel.

Let it be because we loved boldly, spoke truth faithfully, and reflected Christ so clearly that even those who disagree could not deny who we belong to.

If the world must recognize us for something, may it not be our outrage — but our Christlikeness.