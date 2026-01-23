Perandos: Is gentle parenting enough

PERHAPS the hardest part of becoming a parent is not giving birth or providing for our children — but raising them well. There are countless books, podcasts, and opinions about parenting, yet no single, foolproof formula that guarantees we are doing it “right.”

I was raised in a home where discipline came quietly but firmly. We ate whatever was placed on the table, vegetables included, no complaints allowed. My parents didn’t buy what we wanted; they bought what we needed, always mindful of the budget. We learned to live simply. We didn’t demand; we waited. At a young age, I learned that if we wanted something, we worked for it.

I vividly remember our weekends at the coffee farm, working as part-time harvesters. One big biscuit can of coffee beans earned us ₱20 — a sum that already felt like a fortune back then. We were trained to work hard, to endure, to be disciplined. Yet, while we were being shaped in character, we were not taught how to praise or know God.

I became a parent at 24 — young, inexperienced, and unsure of what “good parenting” truly meant. Like many new parents, I turned to books and embraced the idea of gentle parenting. It sounded ideal. Loving. Calm. Respectful. I tried it with my firstborn son. But somewhere along the way, I realized something was missing. It wasn’t working. Not because gentleness is wrong, but because it was incomplete.

In my confusion, I asked God to teach me how to parent properly. And He answered through His Word:

“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”

— Proverbs 22:6

This verse shifted everything for me. Parenting, I realized, is not just about managing behavior or enforcing rules. It is about shaping the heart. It is about planting values, faith, and godly principles early — seeds that will take root and grow, even if we don’t immediately see the fruit.

Godly parenting calls us to lead by example: to show love, patience, kindness, and obedience to God in our everyday lives. Our children may forget our lectures, but they will remember how we lived our faith before them. The influence we have now, especially in their formative years, has a lasting impact, guiding them even when they stumble or wander for a season.

In a fast-paced world filled with noise, pressure, and endless distractions, this truth invites us to pause and reflect. What kind of legacy are we building? Are we merely reacting to chaos, or are we intentionally guiding our children with purpose and prayer?

Gentle parenting has its place. But godly parenting gives direction.

Raising children anchored in faith, children who know God, love truth, and live with purpose, may be the greatest parenting “tip” we will ever follow. And in the end, it is not just about raising good kids, but about raising hearts that seek God.