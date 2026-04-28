Perandos: Love does it better

MOST of us want to be brave, strong, and unshakeable in our faith. But according to Paul, none of that means much without one thing underlying all of it.

“Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. Let all that you do be done with love.”— 1 Corinthians 16:13-14

That last line. Let all that you do be done with love. Not some things. Not the easy things. All things.

Let’s talk about love then. I have a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old. And if parenthood has taught me anything, it’s that love is a more powerful motivator than fear ever could be.

When I lose my temper — and yes, it happens — they tune me out. The raised voice becomes background noise. But once, in a moment of honesty, I told them, “It breaks my heart when you act like this.” You should have seen their faces. They stopped. They listened. Not because they were scared of a consequence, but because they genuinely did not want to hurt me. They love me, and love made them want to do better.

That’s not a parenting hack. That’s a spiritual principle playing out in my living room.

Love changes behavior in ways fear simply cannot. Fear might produce compliance. Love produces transformation.

Here’s the thing, I think God, as a Father, understands this dynamic perfectly. Because He is both a Righteous Judge and Love itself.

The word “love” appears in the Bible anywhere between 300 to 800 times depending on the translation. That’s not a coincidence. That’s emphasis. That’s God repeatedly underlining something He really, really needs us to understand.

Because love isn’t just something God does. Agape or the deep, unconditional, self-sacrificing kind, is something God is. He doesn’t just show love. He is the source of it.

And like any good parent, He still disciplines. He still has standards. He still calls things what they are. But the foundation underneath all of it? Love.

When Paul wrote to the Corinthians, he gave them a rapid-fire list of instructions. Be watchful. Stand firm. Be courageous. Be strong. These sound like warrior commands, and they are. But then he adds one final line that reframes everything before it.

Do it all in love.

Which means:

Be watchful — but with love. Not paranoia. Not suspicion. A watchfulness that protects what matters.

Stand firm in faith — but with love. Not stubbornness. Not pride. A conviction that holds its ground without losing its gentleness.

Be brave — but with love. Not recklessness. Not ego. A courage that steps forward for others, not just for itself.

Be strong — but with love. Not domineering. Not cold. A strength that lifts people up rather than holding them down.

Love isn’t the alternative to strength; it’s the posture of it.

Here’s the part that should stop us in our tracks: we are called to love even the unlovable. The difficult. The messy. The people who have done nothing to earn it.

And before we get too proud about that calling, we should remember, we were those people.

Before grace found us, we were unlovable too. Scarred. Broken. Far from anything that deserved a second glance from a holy God. And yet He, the unblemished, perfect, without a single fault, willingly laid Himself down for us anyway.

The spotless for the stained. The whole for the broken. The Holy for the unholy. That is Agape. That is the love we are called to reflect back into the world.

Love without truth isn’t really love, it’s just comfort. But truth without love isn’t really righteousness, it’s just pride wearing a religious costume. The call is to hold both. To be brave and gentle. Strong and kind. Firm and compassionate.

Love is not the soft option. It is the hardest, most courageous thing we will ever choose to do. But it’s also the most powerful. Because in the end, fear might make someone obey. But love makes them want to.

And that changes everything.​​​​