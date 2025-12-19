Perandos: The heart’s currency

IN TODAY'S world, it has become heartbreakingly common for a person’s worth to be measured by what they own, what they’ve achieved, and how “successful” they appear. Value is often equated with diplomas on the wall, high salaries, brand-new cars, and big houses. And if someone lacks these things, society tends to look at them differently — sometimes with pity, sometimes with judgment. It’s a sad reality, one that many of us quietly wrestle with.

I witnessed this reality firsthand through the lives of my parents, especially after they encountered Jesus and devoted themselves fully to serving His Kingdom. As workers of the Lord, they traveled from place to place to preach God’s Word, often riding nothing more than an old, worn-out motorcycle. Some people pitied them because they didn’t own a car. Others couldn’t understand why they chose a life that seemed inconvenient and unglamorous. But those who truly know the heart of God see it differently. They understand that my parents’ journey was never about comfort or status but about obedience, sacrifice, and love. Their service carried a kind of richness that cannot be measured by worldly standards.

We didn’t grow up with much. Our household was simple, almost poor by the world’s definition. But today, I can confidently say that my parents discovered the kind of wealth many people spend their whole lives chasing: a life anchored in Jesus. A life of purpose. A life rich in faith, trust, and quiet joy.

Yet sometimes, the real struggle isn’t how others see us, it’s how we see ourselves. In this digital age, it has become so easy to measure our worth against the carefully curated lives we see online. We scroll through social media and quietly compare our ordinary days to someone else’s highlight reel. We whisper, “If only I had what they have… maybe life would be easier. Maybe I’d be happier.” And before we realize it, envy settles into our hearts. It blinds us to the blessings already surrounding us like our family, our health, our peace, our purpose, and the steady, unfailing presence of God. In chasing what others have, we forget to cherish what God has already placed in our lives.

Then, when God does begin to bless us — when we finally receive the stable job, the house, the car, or the comforts we once prayed for — something dangerous can happen. We start to view others the same way people once viewed us. We forget the days when we had nothing. We forget the prayers we cried. And worst of all, we forget to give back the glory to the God who provided it all.

This is where Philippians 2:3 speaks loudly and clearly to our hearts:

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility, value others above yourselves.”

Paul reminds us that true Christian living has nothing to do with climbing above others. “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit” means our achievements should never become tools for self-promotion, and our blessings were never meant to inflate our egos. “In humility value others above yourselves” calls us to see people, not through the lens of status or possessions, but through the eyes of Christ. It means showing honor, compassion, and respect even when the world says they don’t deserve it.

And if we’re honest, many of us have failed in this area. But failure is not the end, it is an invitation to grow.

My prayer is that we learn humility, not as a temporary attitude but as a way of life. May we remember where God found us, and may we never forget that everything we have is grace. And when God blesses us beyond what we asked or imagined, may we become faithful stewards, using His blessings not to elevate ourselves, but to lift others, to be generous, to show kindness, to make a difference, and ultimately, to lead more people to Jesus.

Because real wealth is not measured by what sits in our hands, but by what lives in our hearts.