Perandos: The hidden things too wonderful for us to know

THE story of Job is often reduced to a simple summary: a righteous man is tested, he suffers immensely, endures faithfully, and is eventually restored with even more than he had before. But to read Job this way is to miss the thunder in the middle of the story. Job is not merely about suffering — it is about the vast, unsearchable wisdom of God, a wisdom so deep that even the most righteous human cannot fully grasp it.

The book leaves us unsettled, asking questions that echo across generations:

Why would God allow Satan to speak?

Why would He permit suffering to fall upon a man who had walked faithfully with Him all his life?

Why would God agree to a plan that would bring such unbearable loss?

For thirty-seven chapters, humans speak. Friends argue. Job defends himself. Assumptions are made. Explanations are offered. Then, at last, God speaks.

And when God speaks, He does not give Job answers.

He gives him questions.

“It is time for God to ask,” and when He does — who among men can answer?

God begins with the foundations of the earth:

“Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation?”

Even now, humanity continues to search for that answer. Scientists have drilled the deepest holes ever attempted into the Earth’s crust, pushing technology to its limits. Yet after miles of drilling, we have not reached the mantle, much less the core. We collect rock samples, analyze seismic waves, and build models — but the deepest parts of our planet remain unseen. We know about the earth, but we do not truly know it.

God then turns Job’s gaze to the sea:

“Who shut in the sea behind doors when it burst forth from the womb?”

Modern science tells us that over 80% of the ocean remains unexplored. We map the surface and study the tides, yet the depths still hold creatures never seen by human eyes. New species are discovered regularly, reminding us that even with satellites and submersibles, the sea keeps its secrets. It is beautiful — and terrifying.

Then God speaks of Leviathan, a creature so powerful that no one dares to stir it (Job 41:1–11). Scholars debate whether Leviathan was a literal creature or a symbol of untamable chaos, but the point remains the same: there are forces in creation utterly beyond human control. Even today, the largest creatures ever known — like blue whales or colossal squids — humble us. We can observe them, but we cannot command them.

God’s questions stretch beyond earth and sea to the heavens:

the pathways of light, the storehouses of snow, the movement of stars. Even now, as telescopes peer billions of light-years into space, scientists admit that most of the universe is made up of “dark matter” and “dark energy”— real, powerful, and yet unseen and unexplained. The more we discover, the more we realize how much remains unknown.

Faced with this overwhelming display of divine wisdom, Job finally responds — not with arguments, but with humility:

“Surely I spoke of things I did not understand, things too wonderful for me to know.”

And in that moment, Job becomes every one of us.

We ask God for explanations. We demand clarity. We want reasons that fit neatly into our limited understanding. But Job teaches us that faith is not built on full comprehension — it is built on trust. God never tells Job why he suffered, but He shows him who He is.

And that is enough.

We may never fully understand God’s ways, and we are not meant to. Our role is not to stand above God’s wisdom but to stand in awe of it. When life feels unfair, when suffering seems undeserved, and when answers remain silent, Job reminds us that obedience does not require understanding. It requires trust.

The God who laid the foundations of the earth, set boundaries for the sea, and named the stars is the same God who holds our lives. And when we cannot explain His ways, we can still rest in His wisdom — because what is too wonderful for us has never been beyond Him.