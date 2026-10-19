Perandos: ‘When fools rule, the people suffer’

THERE is something deeply disturbing about watching a nation struggle while its leaders appear more interested in political spectacle than public service.

Filipinos are tired.

The price of rice remains a concern for many families. Fuel prices affect transportation and the cost of almost everything we buy. Groceries become more expensive while salaries struggle to keep pace. Parents worry about tuition, electricity, rent, food, and the daily expenses of raising a family.

And yet, while ordinary Filipinos are calculating how to make one paycheck last until the next, political leaders can be seen fighting among themselves, trading accusations, holding press conferences, making speeches, and turning political disputes into public entertainment.

The Filipino people are already carrying enough. We do not need leaders who add to the noise. We need leaders who can govern.

There is a particular kind of frustration that comes when we realize that some of the problems we suffer from are not simply unavoidable circumstances. Some are made worse by poor decisions, corruption, incompetence, political self-interest, and the foolishness of those entrusted with authority.

This is not a new problem. Thousands of years ago, Solomon wrote about it.

Ecclesiastes 10:5–7 says:

“There is an evil I have seen under the sun, the sort of error that arises from a ruler: Fools are put in many high positions, while the rich occupy the low ones. I have seen slaves on horseback, while princes go on foot like slaves.”

It is difficult to read those words and not see something familiar.

Solomon recognized the tragedy of people being placed in positions of authority despite lacking the wisdom necessary to exercise it. That is one of the great dangers of government: a foolish person can make foolish decisions for himself, but a foolish leader can make decisions that millions of people have to live with.

When an ordinary person wastes money, his own family suffers. When a government wastes public money, an entire community can suffer. When an ordinary person makes a bad decision, the consequences may last for years. When a national leader makes a bad decision, the consequences can reach generations.

That is why leadership cannot be treated as a popularity contest. Yet this is precisely what we often do.

We choose politicians because they are famous, entertaining, wealthy, charismatic, or carry a recognizable surname. We choose them because their families have been in politics for decades, because they speak well, because they are popular on social media, or simply because they belong to our political camp. Sometimes, we even vote for someone because we believe they are the lesser evil.

Then, when the government fails us, we complain.

Perhaps we should also examine ourselves.

We cannot keep putting fools on horseback.

It is easy to blame politicians for everything that is wrong with the country. They certainly deserve accountability for their actions. But voters have a responsibility, too. Democracy gives ordinary citizens the power to choose who will exercise authority over them. That responsibility should never be treated lightly.

We cannot condemn corruption in one politician while defending it in another simply because of political affiliation. Truth does not change depending on who committed the wrongdoing. Justice does not belong to one political camp. Righteousness should never be sacrificed for political loyalty.

A nation needs leaders who understand the difference between power and responsibility.

Ecclesiastes 10:16–17 gives us another picture:

“Woe to the land whose king is a servant and whose princes feast in the morning.”

Then:

“Blessed is the land whose king is of noble birth and whose princes eat at a proper time—for strength and not for drunkenness.”

The wisdom of this passage is not about bloodline or social status. It is about the character, maturity, and discipline of those who govern. A nation is blessed when its leaders understand that leadership is a responsibility, not a personal reward.

The Philippines does not need more politicians who know how to win elections. We need leaders who know how to govern after they win them.

We need leaders who understand that Malacañang, Congress, city halls, provincial capitols, and every government office are not personal kingdoms. They are places of stewardship.

Above all, we need leaders who fear God, because Scripture tells us that “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” Intelligence is not the same as wisdom. A person may have degrees and still make foolish decisions. A person may be an excellent speaker and still lack integrity. A person may know how to win elections and still have no idea how to serve the people. Biblical leadership begins with the recognition that authority ultimately belongs to God.

The Philippines does not need another political performance. It needs wisdom.

It needs leaders who understand that public office is a responsibility, citizens who understand that voting is a moral duty, and people humble enough to ask God for wisdom before placing another person on horseback.

Because when foolish leaders govern the land, the nation suffers.

But our hope is not in perfect politicians. Our hope is in God—and in a people willing to seek wisdom, demand accountability, and choose leaders whose character is worthy of the authority they seek.

May we stop applauding the performance and start demanding the character. May we stop choosing leaders for what they can promise us and start choosing them for what they can responsibly do for the nation.

For the Philippines to rise, we must learn to choose wisdom over spectacle, character over charisma, and service over power.