Perandos: When God’s timing does not align with our schedule

THE story of Meribah is not merely an account of a thirsty nation wandering in the wilderness. It is a mirror reflecting the condition of the human heart. At Meribah, the Israelites quarreled with Moses because they had no water to drink. Their frustration boiled over into accusations, complaints, and doubt. What began as a physical need exposed a deeper spiritual problem — impatience and forgetfulness toward God.

What makes the events at Meribah striking is that the Israelites were not dealing with a God who had abandoned them. They were dealing with a God who had consistently proven His faithfulness. He had rescued them from slavery in Egypt. He had parted the Red Sea before their eyes. He had provided manna from heaven when they were hungry. He had guided them through the wilderness with His presence. Time and again, God had answered their cries and lifted their burdens.

Yet when one need remained unmet for what seemed too long, they forgot all He had already done.

The people who witnessed miracles became the people who questioned God’s care and complained about delay. The issue at Meribah was not merely a lack of water. It was a lack of trust.

The psalmist captures God’s heart toward His people:

“I removed his shoulder from the burden; his hands were freed from the basket. In distress you called, and I delivered you; I answered you in the secret place of thunder; I tested you at the waters of Meribah.” (Psalm 81:6-7, ESV)

These words reveal a profound truth. God reminded Israel of His past faithfulness before mentioning the test at Meribah. He wanted them to remember that He was the One who removed their burdens, heard their cries, and delivered them from distress. The test at Meribah was not evidence of God’s absence. It was an opportunity for His people to trust the God who had already proven Himself trustworthy.

The same pattern often appears in our own lives.

Many of us can testify to God’s goodness. We can point to prayers He answered, doors He opened, dangers He protected us from, and burdens He carried when we were too weak to bear them ourselves. We have seen His provision when resources were scarce and His comfort when grief overwhelmed us. Looking back, we can trace His fingerprints across the pages of our lives.

But then comes a season when heaven seems silent. And suddenly, our confidence begins to waver.

Like the Israelites, we can become impatient when God’s timing does not align with our schedule. We begin focusing on what we do not have instead of remembering what He has already provided. Gratitude fades, and complaints take its place. Faith is replaced by frustration.

The uncomfortable reality is that many of us are not tested by hardship alone; we are tested by waiting.

Anyone can praise God after the miracle arrives. The greater challenge is trusting Him before the miracle comes. Waiting exposes what is truly in our hearts. It reveals whether our faith is rooted in God’s character or merely in His gifts.

Meribah reminds us that delayed answers are not evidence of divine neglect. God’s timing may differ from ours, but His faithfulness never changes. The God who delivered Israel from Egypt remained the same God when they stood thirsty in the wilderness. Likewise, the God who answered our prayers yesterday remains faithful even when today’s prayers seem unanswered.

Perhaps the greatest danger is not that we will face seasons of waiting. The greatest danger is forgetting who God has been while we wait.

When we forget His past faithfulness, every delay feels like abandonment.

When we remember His goodness, every delay becomes an invitation to trust.

Meribah challenges us to ask a difficult question: When God does not move as quickly as we want, will we still believe that He is good?

The answer to that question reveals the depth of our faith.

The wilderness seasons of life are often not about God’s inability to provide. They are about His desire to develop trust within us. Sometimes the lesson is not found in the answer itself but in the waiting that precedes it.

As we journey through our own “Meribah” moments, may we resist the temptation to let impatience overshadow gratitude. May we remember the prayers God has already answered, the burdens He has already lifted, and the battles He has already won on our behalf.

For the God who rescued us in the past has not changed in the present. And if His faithfulness carried us this far, it is more than enough to carry us through whatever we are waiting for today.