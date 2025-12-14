Perandos: When greed becomes a nation’s chain: A biblical wake-up vall for the Philippines

THERE is a quiet crisis gripping our nation today, not only an economic one, but a crisis of the heart. Greed, in all its subtle forms, is slowly eroding our society. Outwardly, we appear to move forward, yet inwardly many Filipinos remain trapped in a relentless race for more. More money, more power, more possessions –convinced that life’s worth is measured by abundance.

Jesus’s words in Luke 12:15 still cut to the bone: “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”

He speaks not merely about having too much but about pleonexia, an insatiable craving for more, even at the expense of others. It is telling that Jesus issues two warnings: “Watch out” and “Be on your guard” because greed doesn’t always come with loud footsteps; it creeps in quietly, disguising itself as ambition or security, until it has taken hold of our desires and decisions. And His truth remains radical: life is never found in what we own.

This warning feels painfully relevant in the Philippines today, where economic gains and social inequality continue to collide. Many Filipinos feel squeezed by high taxes and stagnant wages. In an attempt to ease this burden, the House approved a ₱200 minimum wage increase, yet economists caution that without raising productivity, such a move could worsen inflation, risk higher unemployment, and even slow down GDP.

Government reports make the situation feel even more contradictory. According to the Philippine Information Agency, the unemployment rate fell to 4.0% in 2024, yet data from the Philippine News Agency shows that self-rated poverty surged to 63%, the highest in decades. The message is clear: people may have jobs, but they still struggle to live.

As a working mother of two, I understand this reality. I work harder than I did three years ago, yet many days still feel like survival rather than stability. This tension between effort and economic sufficiency has become the lived experience of millions.

In December 2024, President Marcos signed a ₱6.33 trillion national budget, the largest in our history. But public confidence faltered soon after, as corruption scandals involving infrastructure, particularly flawed flood-control projects, dominated headlines. The financial cost is staggering, but the greater loss is trust. Development becomes questionable when public funds quietly slip into private pockets.

Jesus’s warning about greed, then, isn’t meant only for the wealthy who hoard their barns. It is a reminder for everyone, because greed can grow even in humble soil. In the Parable of the Rich Fool (Luke 12:13–21), a man blessed with a bountiful harvest decides to tear down his barns and build bigger ones, believing this will secure his future. But God calls him a fool — not because he succeeded, but because he mistook wealth for life. His story shows that material abundance cannot guarantee security, legacy, or peace.

A Path Forward: Guarding Our Hearts and Our Nation

If greed is devouring our society, what is the antidote? 1) Soul-Level Reflection where we must ask ourselves why we crave “more.” Is it fear, insecurity, comparison, or the need to prove our worth? 2) Policy Courage: Our leaders and we as citizens must demand transparency, accountability, and ethical stewardship. 3) Biblical Economics: Realizing that real life is not built on bigger barns, but on generosity, integrity, and right relationships, with God, our families, and our communities; and 4) Rebuilding Trust: Corruption is not merely technical mismanagement; it is a moral failure. Restoring trust requires valuing people over political gain, and public service over personal enrichment.

Greed is not just a personal vice but a systemic sin. It corrupts hearts, distorts national priorities, and masquerades as progress even while it steals from the future. Jesus’s timeless warning echoes powerfully into our modern world: life is more than possessions. If we want a different future for the Philippines, one where citizens are not reduced to tax sources, where workers earn dignity, and where public funds truly serve the public good, then we must begin with vigilance: guarding our hearts and guarding our systems.

Because in the end, accumulating wealth means nothing if it costs us our integrity, our peace, and our souls.