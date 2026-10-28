Perandos: Young people, don’t rush love

WE LIVE in a generation where love can begin with a friend request, a direct message, or a simple conversation online. Relationships can start in a matter of days and end just as quickly. With social media constantly showing us romantic milestones and picture-perfect couples, young people may feel pressured to find love before they have even figured out who they are and what they want in life.

But here is a reminder worth holding on to: Love is beautiful, but it should never be rushed.

I came across the Song of Songs, a book in the Bible that celebrates the beauty of romantic love between a man and a woman. Something caught my attention: a warning repeated three times, in Song of Songs 2:7, 3:5, and 8:4: “Do not arouse or awaken love until the right time.”

I find it interesting that this reminder appears repeatedly in a book that celebrates love. Perhaps it tells us that while love is something to be celebrated, it is also something that requires wisdom, patience, and maturity.

When we enter relationships before we are emotionally and spiritually ready, we risk unnecessary heartaches, unhealthy attachments, and wounds that can take time to heal. Attraction is natural, especially when we are young, but not every attraction needs to become a relationship. Sometimes, learning to wait is just as important as learning to love.

Listen, being single does not mean you are falling behind. You are not missing anything just because you do not have a boyfriend or girlfriend. There is no need to hurry into love just because others seem to have found it.

As Christians, we must remember that our identity and security are rooted in Jesus Christ, not in another person's attention. Before we look for someone to love us, we need to remember that we are already deeply loved by God. A romantic relationship can bring joy and companionship, but it cannot replace the peace, purpose, and security we find in Him. The goal is not simply to find the right person. It is also to become the person God is shaping us to be.

So, what should young people do while waiting for the right time?

First, wait patiently and do not force a relationship. Not everyone who gives you attention deserves access to your heart.

Second, allow God to shape your heart before you give it away. Use this season to grow spiritually, emotionally, and mentally. Strengthen your relationship with Jesus, discover your purpose, build meaningful friendships, and learn to handle conflict and disappointment with maturity.

Third, stop comparing your love story with everyone else's. Do not let peer pressure, social media, or the fear of being left out push you into a relationship you are not ready for.

Finally, trust God with your love story.

I say this not because I have a perfect love story to tell, but because I have lived through my own share of mistakes and bad choices. I have experienced the consequences of decisions I might have made differently had I waited and sought God's direction more carefully. There were times I wished I had trusted His timing more. Still, when I look at my life today, I am grateful. I have two boys whom I love dearly and a husband who loves me. My story may not have unfolded perfectly, but it has taught me valuable lessons about love, choices, grace, and God's faithfulness.

This is coming from experience, young people, your choices matter. Do not sacrifice your peace just to have a person. A relationship is not worth losing yourself over. Love should never require you to abandon your faith, tolerate disrespect, or compromise the convictions that matter to you.

While you wait, don’t put your life on hold. Serve God, discover your purpose, heal from the things that hurt you, and allow wisdom to shape your heart. Learn to love without losing yourself, to care without compromising your convictions, and to be faithful to who God is calling you to be. After all, you are not just waiting for the right person; you are also becoming the person someone else will pray for. You deserve a love that meets you with wholeness, honesty, and respect—and the person who will one day share your life deserves the same from you.

Love is a beautiful gift. Receive it with wisdom, pursue it with patience, and never let the pressure to find it make you forget who you are in Christ.