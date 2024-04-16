Persons in C. Bangoy rotunda viral video to face charges

The video uploaded on the Facebook platform has been shared and reacted to by thousands of netizens.

“Mga barkada na nangaon og mami sa rotonda, naglinabayay og bangko (They were friends eating ‘mami” at rotunda, throwing chairs against each other)” the caption said.

The video became a hot topic among social media users, collectively describing the suspects as unethical and uncultured.

“Hala, mga way batasan. Ngano diha mo na public man na. Mga walay kaulaw sa sarili (No manners. Why are you fighting in public? You don’t have self-respect),” a furious netizen commented.

“Upon careful examination, it has been revealed that the individuals involved in the incident had a misunderstanding concerning personal issues, which resulted in a heated argument, physical confrontation, and disorderly manner, causing injuries,” DCPO’s statement released on April 14 read.

DCPO also revealed that it will conduct a comprehensive investigation and that fair justice will be served.

Charges against the individuals in the video are for violating Article 155, Alarms and Scandals, of the Revised Penal Code. DEF