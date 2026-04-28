Peso-Davao City increases number of Spes beneficiaries

THE Public Employment Service Office of Davao City (Peso-Davao City) said it has allotted 580 slots for the Special Program for Employment of Students (Spes) this year.

Shirly D. Sahid, Peso-Davao City labor and employment officer, said the deployment of students under Spes is ongoing, with 500 already deployed, while others are set for deployment.

Sahid said that the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) has allocated a budget, along with a counterpart from the local government unit and support from five partner companies, resulting in an increase in available slots for students under the program.

She said the students will work for eight hours and will be deployed in government offices such as Peso and barangay offices, as well as in private establishments as service crew and assistants in malls under the five partner companies.

Sahid explained that students assigned to government offices will receive compensation equivalent to the salary of the lowest plantilla position, while those working in private companies will be paid the minimum wage.

She added that the office has slightly increased the number of beneficiaries this year, compared to the 520 slots offered in 2025.

The Spes program is an initiative of Peso-Davao City in coordination with Dole. It aims to provide work opportunities to students and out-of-school youth aged 15 to 30 from low-income families.

“As early as grade 10 naga-accept nami, 11 and 12, and those incoming na mga college students and yes, even though ongoing ilang pag-eskwela sa college (As early as Grade 10, we already accept applicants—Grade 11 and 12, as well as incoming college students—and yes, even if they are currently continuing their college studies),” she said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the City Mayor’s Office.

Through the program, beneficiaries are able to earn money during the summer break to support their education while gaining work experience in both private companies and government offices. RGP