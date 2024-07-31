Petecio powers on, Marcial exits early

She continued, "It was a good start, English ha [laughs]. Sobrang magandang simula po sya sa akin, sa amin ng team, at sana magtuloy-tuloy kasi next kalaban namin - France (It’s a great start for me and the team, and I hope it continues since our next opponent is from France)."

Petecio also appreciated the support from her fellow Filipinos.

"Sobrang laking tulong na marinig ko yung crowd po na sinisigaw, Pilipinas! Nakaka-hype po (It’s very encouraging to hear the crowd shouting ‘Philippines!’ It really hypes me up.)," she added.

Petecio will face 30-year-old French boxer Amina Zidani, a 2023 World Championships bronze medalist, in the Round of 16 on August 3.

Reflecting on her previous controversial loss to a Japanese rival at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Petecio remains resolute, stating, "Walang hinto, hangga't walang ginto (There is no stopping without winning a gold)."

She had previously informed SunStar Davao of interview restrictions and apologized for any inconvenience caused. "Salamat og pasensya na gyud (Thank you and I'm sorry)."

EARLY EXIT

In contrast, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial exited the Paris 2024 Olympics boxing competition after a surprising defeat to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 80kg Round of 16.

Marcial wrote on social media to express his feelings: "My fighting spirit has never once wavered for the Philippines. I’m devastated and at a loss for words. It’s a tough loss, I do not know how to explain this loss to all the Filipinos who believed in me and supported me. It’s a difficult place to be in, no one really prepares to lose. But like I said there’s no excuses."

He shared that winning an Olympic gold medal was his lifelong dream, not just for himself and his family but for his country.

"I went to training every day with a mindset of winning the gold. I’ve put in the hard work and sacrificed so much for this dream, as far as putting my professional career on hold. Not many people know but behind the scenes, I sustained an injury two weeks leading up to this match that prevented me to move and do my usual training, which also affected my mental strength and overall performance," Marcial added.

Despite the loss, Marcial accepted it graciously, viewing it as part of a larger plan and a protective measure against further injury. He expressed deep gratitude for the support from Filipinos and pride in representing his country at the Olympics.

The Zamboanga City native thanked everyone for their prayers and encouragement, and affirmed, “This is not the end of my journey.”

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, in a statement, said: “I know how painful it is for Eumir to bear the loss. “We feel his disappointment and frustration, but it’s not the end all for him. But if we look at the tangibles, the light heavyweight is not for Eumir. He’s small for the weight class, while the other boxers are bigger and heftier.”

Marcial’s bronze medal in Tokyo was in the middleweight division, which was discontinued for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tolentino added, “The campaign for medals, especially gold, is hot on track.” MLSA