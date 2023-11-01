Pets banned in Davao City cemeteries

PET owners are reminded that cemeteries are off-limits to pets, according to Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) officer Angel Sumagaysay.

During a radio interview on October 31, PSSO Angel Sumagaysay said that even if visitors' pets are wearing diapers, they are still not permitted. He said that both public and private committees have unanimously agreed on this policy.

"Na uyunan nato tanan-tanan sa committee both private and public nga bawal pets – majority man to siya so dili ko katubag kung may diaper siya i-allow (Both private and public committees have made it clear that pets are not allowed – it's a majority decision, so I cannot make exceptions even if they're wearing diapers)," Sumagaysay said.

He added the city government of Davao is primarily concerned about the potential for animal bites, rather than issues related to animal waste.

Meanwhile, pet owner Annalie Rañeses, an administrator at Alan Lea Auto Repair & Maintenance, hopes that visitors would be allowed to bring their pets, adding that if a pet were to violate any rules, the owner would be held responsible.

“Unta i-allow mi magdala ug pet kay wala mi mabilinan sa ilaha and they are part of the family and open space din naman yan (We hope they allow us to bring our pets because we have no one to care for them while we're away. They are part of the family, and the cemetery is an open space),” Rañeses said.

In a post by the city government of Davao, guidelines for Kalag-Kalag 2023 were provided. The PSSO, in collaboration with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and City Economic Enterprises (CEE), has established a management plan detailing the regulations for cemeteries.

The plan prohibits activities such as wearing jackets, carrying backpacks, playing loud music, gambling, consuming alcoholic beverages, and possessing sharp objects.

Additionally, spending the night and bringing pets are strictly forbidden.

Drones are not permitted, and firearms are only allowed with exemptions from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Entry is denied to vagrants, loiterers, and scavengers.

Visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the last entry at 9 p.m.

The CEE also advises wearing facemasks for elderly individuals, those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, unvaccinated individuals, and those experiencing symptoms.

In addition to the security measures implemented for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, the authorities have coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to assist families traveling to beaches or between islands during the holidays. RGP