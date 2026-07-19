PETValue, Republic Cement seal zero-waste deal

PETVALUE Philippines Corporation and Republic Cement & Building Materials, Inc. (RCBM) have formalized a Zero Waste to Landfill Partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to sustainability and the circular economy in General Trias, Cavite on July 3, 2026.

A joint venture between Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP) and Indorama Ventures, a global sustainable company, PETValue is the country’s first bottle-to-bottle, food-grade PET recycling facility. It turns post-consumer clear PET bottles into food-grade recycled PET resin used to manufacture new beverage bottles for leading brands like Coca-Cola.

Under the partnership, plastic components separated during the recycling process, such as caps and labels, are recovered by ecoloop, Republic Cement’s resource recovery arm, and co-processed as alternative fuel in cement manufacturing.

The collaboration ensures that materials which cannot be recycled into new bottles are diverted from landfill and transformed into valuable resources, demonstrating how industries can work together to close the loop on waste of all forms.

"We help our partners recover value from waste while reducing landfill dependency. This partnership with PETValue is a strong example of circularity in action," said Atty. Angela Edralin-Valencia, Director of ecoloop.

Republic Cement, a CRH-Aboitiz company and pioneer of co-processing in the Philippines, has diverted more than 1.5 million tons of residual plastic waste from landfills by transforming these materials into alternative fuel for cement manufacturing through partnerships with government and industry.

Located in General Trias, Cavite, PETValue Philippines is the country's pioneering food-grade bottle-to-bottle PET recycling facility. The company transforms post-consumer PET bottles into high-quality food-grade recycled PET (rPET), enabling used bottles to be recycled into new ones and supporting a circular economy for plastic packaging. Through its operations, PETValue supports the country's recycling ecosystem and helps advance a more circular and resource-efficient future for the Philippines.

"At PETValue Philippines, we are committed to helping close the loop by driving circularity, eliminating PET leakage into waterways and landfills, and fostering lasting environmental impact through strong, sustainable collaboration with our stakeholders. Together, we are turning our vision into meaningful action through the partnership,” said Joel Potian, Site Head of PETValue Philippines Corporation.

"The Zero Waste to Landfill initiative reflects the power of collaboration within the Aboitiz Group and with our strategic partners. When our businesses work together, we can create integrated solutions that maximize resources, reduce waste, and generate greater value for society. This partnership between PETValue and Republic Cement is a tangible example of how synergy can accelerate circular economy models in the Philippines," said Eduardo Aboitiz, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Vice President for Synergy.

The Zero Waste to Landfill initiative showcases the power of collaboration among Aboitiz affiliates in advancing the Group’s sustainability agenda and accelerating circular economy solutions in the Philippines. By combining PETValue’s bottle-to-bottle recycling capabilities with Republic Cement’s proven resource recovery expertise, the partnership creates an integrated solution that keeps materials in productive use, minimizes waste, and supports a more circular and resource-efficient future for the country. PR