PH advances cervical cancer prevention with Data-Driven HPV Vaccine Strategy

QUEZON CITY —The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) together with Jhpiego, an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University, successfully conducted the multisectoral National Dissemination Forum on the results of the field testing and validation of the Behavioral and Social Drivers (BeSD) Tool for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination. The study included surveys and in-depth interviews with parents, teachers, community health workers, and adolescent girls to better understand factors influencing HPV vaccination decisions.

Under the Enhanced Global Health Security (EGHS) project, Jhpiego implemented this learning initiative as technical assistance to the Department of Health’s Health Promotion Bureau (HPB) and the National Immunization Program (NIP) of the Disease Prevention and Control Bureau (DPCB), in collaboration with the Department of Education – Bureau of Learner Support Services (BLSS).

The BeSD Tool was originally developed in 2022 for routine immunization by the Global Working Group on Behavioral and Social Drivers of Vaccination, which included CDC. In 2024, Jhpiego and CDC partnered to field-test and validate the tool in the Philippine context for HPV vaccination.

Field testing and validation activities were conducted in Currimao and Laoag City. Survey implementation covered the municipalities of Currimao, Banna, and Pinili, and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte; Dolores, Lagangilang, Pilar, and Pidigan in the Province of Abra; Santiago City in Cagayan Valley; and Navotas City in Metro Manila.

Data were presented by Jhpiego’s academic research partner, De La Salle University – Social Development Research Center (DLSU-SDRC), which co-implemented data collection across the participating local government units.

"The study revealed critical behavioral and social factors influencing HPV vaccination decisions. While awareness and motivation were high, gaps in vaccine uptake persisted due to practical barriers such as parent availability, stock-outs, absenteeism, and occasional service-quality challenges. These insights will guide more targeted, evidence-informed strategies to improve vaccination coverage," said Dr. Zaldy Collado, Project Lead of the BeSD Tool at De La Salle University – Social Development Research Center (DLSU-SDRC).

Findings showed high levels of awareness and positive attitudes toward HPV vaccination, with many parents recognizing its importance in preventing cervical cancer. However, practical and operational challenges contributed to missed vaccination opportunities. Schools played a central role in facilitating vaccination activities, while community health workers supported outreach, reminders, and coordination with families. Maternal decision-making was prominent, though household dynamics sometimes influenced final decisions.

"Understanding behavioral and social drivers of vaccination allows programs to design more responsive and effective immunization strategies. The Philippines’ leadership in field-testing the BeSD Tool contributes valuable evidence to global immunization efforts," said Dr. Chung-Won Lee, Immunization Program Director, Global Immunization Division, CDC Philippines Country Office.

"The forum highlights how multisectoral collaboration and data-driven approaches strengthen HPV vaccination programs. Our partners across health, education, and local government are essential to turning these insights into action and ensuring wider coverage," added Elaine Charurat, Project Director, Jhpiego USA.

"The initiative marks an important step toward advancing evidence-informed, people-centered immunization strategies and supporting the Philippines’ commitment to eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern," added Dr. Ingrid Magnata, Country Program Manager, Jhpiego Philippines.

The dissemination forum brought together representatives from national government agencies, local government units, development partners, and education stakeholders to translate findings into actionable strategies. Recommendations include strengthening catch-up vaccination mechanisms, improving stock forecasting and supply management, enhancing risk communication efforts, equipping frontline workers with practical job aids, and sustaining multisectoral coordination to increase HPV vaccination coverage nationwide.

The partners reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration to strengthen HPV vaccination coverage and protect more Filipino girls from cervical cancer. PR