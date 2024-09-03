PH advocates for Digital Education Reforms

THAILAND — At the 13th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting (ASED), Philippine Education Secretary Sonny Angara called on ASEAN member states to prioritize digital transformation in education to better prepare the region's youth for future challenges.

Angara highlighted the collective responsibility of policymakers to equip learners with the skills and values needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. He stressed the urgency of these reforms as ASEAN approaches critical deadlines for its Community Blueprints and begins developing post-2025 strategic plans.

"We have a duty to ensure that our students are not merely passive recipients of knowledge but active citizens capable of shaping their futures and contributing to the growth of their communities and the entire ASEAN region," Angara stated.

While advocating for digital advancements, Angara reminded the audience that education remains a fundamentally human endeavor, requiring strong institutions, evidence-based policies, competent civil servants, and an engaged network of stakeholders.

"Yes, the future will be increasingly digital, but we must remember that education is still a human endeavor—technology is simply a tool to address real human challenges," he emphasized.

As President of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Council from 2023 to 2024, the Philippines has initiated several programs to foster digital transformation.

Angara highlighted key initiatives such as DepEd Digital Education 2028 (DepEd DigiEd 2028), the Higher Education Digital Integration by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Digital Skills Training in Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). He also announced the launch of a new digital transformation initiative under the SEAMEO Council Presidency’s Flagship Programs, aligning with ASEAN’s goal of creating "a community of opportunities for all."

"Collaboration is key," Angara asserted, reflecting the Marcos administration's belief that unity and cooperation among ASEAN countries and their education ministries are essential for achieving educational excellence and accessibility across the region.

"We achieve more, together," he added, underscoring the importance of shared commitment and partnership.

This year’s meeting also featured key milestones, including the report on the implementation of the ASEAN Work Plan on Education (AWPE) 2021-2025, the adoption of the ASEAN-SEAMEO Joint Declaration on Common Space in Southeast Asian Higher Education, and the updated ASEAN Plus Three Guidelines on Student Exchange and Mobility. PR