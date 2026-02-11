PH Army celebrates first female infantry leader

THE 10th Infantry Division in Davao del Norte marked a milestone in Philippine Army history on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, as it formally concluded the tour of duty of Lieutenant Colonel Jovily Carmel Cabading, the country’s first female infantry battalion commander.

The change-of-command ceremony for the 60th Infantry Battalion was led by Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, who oversaw the turnover of leadership to Lt. Col. Jesus Rosete. The event celebrated Cabading’s groundbreaking tenure while marking the transition of one of the division’s key maneuver units.

Military officials described Cabading’s leadership as a defining moment for the Army’s infantry branch, long regarded as one of its most demanding combat arms. During her command, she guided the “Mediator Battalion” through a mix of operational and community-based missions in areas challenged by persistent security concerns.

“Lt. Col. Cabading demonstrated that effective leadership is anchored on character, competence, and courage,” Luzon said in his address. He highlighted that success in the infantry is measured not by gender, but by integrity, capability, and resolve in leading troops on the ground.

Under Cabading, the battalion maintained operational readiness and upheld the Philippine Army’s core values while executing its mission across Davao del Norte and nearby areas.

As Rosete assumed command, Luzon urged officers and enlisted personnel to remain united and mission-focused.

“As leaders change, our mission endures. Stand firm, stay professional, and continue to serve with honor,” he told the troops, encouraging them to extend the same trust and cooperation to their new commander.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional Uyagdok ritual performed by members of the Dibabawon-Manobo tribes, symbolizing prayers for protection and reaffirming the bond between the military and indigenous communities within the battalion’s area of responsibility. DEF