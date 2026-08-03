PH ASEAN chairship seen as chance to turn regional priorities into action

THE Philippines’ Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chairship in 2026 presents a critical opportunity to translate regional commitments on digital transformation, resilient supply chains, and inclusive economic growth into concrete action, experts said.

Speaking at the symposium “Aligning ASEAN 2026 Priorities with APEC Agendas: Advancing Digital Transformation and Resilient Supply Chains in the Asia-Pacific,” organized by the Philippine Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Study Center Network of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies and De La Salle University, policymakers, academics, and business leaders agreed that ASEAN and APEC already share many policy priorities.

The challenge now, they said, is delivering measurable outcomes for businesses, workers, and communities.

Representing the Department of Trade and Industry, Chief Trade-Industry Development Specialist Denise Cheska Enriquez said the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship comes at a pivotal time as ASEAN begins implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

“The chairship and the priorities, they do not exist in a vacuum. They are a response to what is happening in the world,” Enriquez said, noting that the country’s Priority Economic Deliverables seek to strengthen trade and investment, accelerate digital transformation, support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), promote innovation, and advance sustainable and inclusive growth under the Lead, Sail, Rise ASEAN framework.

She said the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 raises expectations for the regional bloc to demonstrate what it can deliver for its member states.

Director-General of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Collaboration Office Isamu Wakamatsu said global supply chains continue to face mounting pressure from geopolitical tensions, protectionism, decarbonization, and rapid technological change, requiring ASEAN to strengthen regional cooperation beyond geographic diversification of supply chains.

“For ASEAN to function as a truly global supply chain hub, strong trade facilitation, greater regulatory cooperation, and enhanced institutional harmonization, both within and outside the region, are essential,” Wakamatsu said.

He added that strengthening local supplier capabilities, upgrading industries, supporting MSMEs, and expanding digital adoption will be critical to improving ASEAN’s competitiveness.

He also cited the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) as a key initiative that could reduce barriers to small businesses participating in the regional digital economy.

Rather than creating new mechanisms, APEC Policy Support Unit researcher Sylwyn Caliza Jr. said the Philippines should focus on maximizing existing frameworks and toolkits.

He encouraged the country to expand its use of APEC-funded capacity-building programs, noting that the Philippines accounted for only about 1% of approved APEC projects over the past five years despite the availability of funding.

He also said the country’s participation in both ASEAN and APEC places it in a unique position to elevate common ASEAN priorities to a broader regional platform.

Beyond artificial intelligence, Caliza said, narrowing the digital divide remains a more urgent regional priority.

“The digital divide is something that is more foundational than AI,” he said, emphasizing the need for continued structural reforms, stronger competition, and greater inclusion of women, MSMEs, and the informal sector in the digital economy.

The discussions also underscored the need for the Philippines to strengthen its own digital foundations as it advances ASEAN's digital agenda.

De La Salle University economist Dr. Tereso Tullao Jr. noted that the digital economy contributed roughly 10% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2025 while employing around 10.4 million workers.

However, he said the country’s ICT sector continues to face challenges, including limited infrastructure investment, high internet costs, and inadequate competition.

“The fundamental cause of the weakness of the Philippine ICT industry is the lack of competition resulting from the difficulty of obtaining a legislative franchise to enter telecommunications and invest in the ICT infrastructure,” Tullao said, calling for greater investment in digital infrastructure and reforms that would improve connectivity and lower internet costs.

From the private sector, ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Philippines Executive Director Anthony Patrick Chua emphasized that businesses must remain active partners in advancing ASEAN’s integration agenda.

“Our perspective here coming in is from the private sector,” Chua said, noting that ASEAN-BAC was established to provide governments with business perspectives that support regional economic integration.

Describing ASEAN’s chairship year as “make-or-break” for both the Philippines and the region, Chua stressed that the success of ASEAN’s initiatives should ultimately be measured by how they improve people's lives. PR