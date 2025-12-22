PHILIPPINE security officials and regional leaders have stepped up efforts to clarify the visit of two suspects in the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, amid international speculation that their trip to the southern Philippines may have been linked to extremist activity. Authorities have rejected any evidence that the father-and-son duo were trained or radicalized in Mindanao. This region has long contended with insurgent groups, and pushed back against labels calling it a “terror hotspot.”

Confirmed visit, no terror training found

The Philippines Bureau of Immigration confirmed that 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, arrived in the Philippines on Nov. 1, 2025, and stayed in Davao City until Nov. 28 before returning to Sydney. In Australia, they are now accused of carrying out a deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach that left at least 15 people dead and dozens wounded.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año emphasized there is no indication the suspects underwent terrorist or military-style training in the Philippines. “A mere visit does not support allegations of terrorist training,” Año said, noting the pair spent most of their 28-day stay confined to their hotel room with minimal interaction with others.

Davao City police and regional authorities have reviewed CCTV footage, hotel records, and travel logs to trace the men’s movements. Investigators found neither man visited any recognized gun ranges, and their outings were brief and infrequent.

“Every morning they would go out and return within two to three hours; the longest was eight hours,” Año said. “Any window like that would not suffice for organized training or travel outside Davao.”

MinDA Chair rejects ‘hotspot’ label

Mindanao Development Authority Chair Leo Tereso A. Magno called reports labeling Mindanao a terrorism hotspot “misleading and unfair.” He stressed that no evidence links the region to the planning, radicalization, or execution of the Bondi Beach attack.

“Mindanao today is far more stable, secure, and peaceful than in past decades,” Magno said, citing sustained peace agreements, counter-terrorism efforts, and community initiatives. He warned that sensational labels could hurt economic growth, tourism, and investment in a region that welcomes millions of visitors annually.

International and Local Response

Some foreign media and Australian officials are scrutinizing the Akrams’ travel history to understand motives and preparations for the attack. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tied the assault to Islamic State ideology, though authorities stress it does not point to activities in the Philippines.

Locally, the European Chamber of Commerce criticized “unfounded” references to Mindanao as a terror hub, saying such labels undermine the region’s economic and security gains. SunStar Davao reported that chamber representatives called security advisories singling out Mindanao as disproportionate and misaligned with actual conditions. Business leaders echoed the warning, saying negative stereotypes could deter investment and tourism in a region focused on peace and development.

Balancing security, facts

Philippine officials reiterated their commitment to cooperate fully with Australian authorities. While the Bondi Beach shooting is being treated as a terrorist act abroad, investigators have found no verified link to terrorist activity or training in Mindanao. Authorities urged careful, evidence-based reporting to avoid inflaming public perceptions that could threaten regional stability. DEF