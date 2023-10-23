PH bet loses elims match

HANGZHOU - Daniella Catacutan lost her first elimination match in BC1 Pool B of the individual female Boccia event, bowing to Phromsiri Satanan of Thailand, 0-8, at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

Ahead by just one point after the first end, Phromsiri surged to a 6-0 lead following a near-perfect roll in the second end on the way to the lopsided win.

In this precision sport specifically designed for athletes with cerebral palsy and other motor-related conditions, the game is divided into four parts called “end.”

Each player in the individual contest is given six to score. The goal is to throw the leader balls nearest to the white target ball called “jack.”

Catacutan is classified at BC1 which is assigned for players who can throw by the hand or foot.

Male compatriot David Gonzaga also suffered a similar blowout loss in the form of a 14-0 spanking from Thai Vongsa Watcharaphon in their BC2 Pool A match at Court 1. PR