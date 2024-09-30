PH Coast Guard-SEM celebrates 39th anniv with launching of retirees’ bldg

THE Philippine Coast Guard-Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) inaugurated new facilities including the Retirees Assistance Building last Friday, September 27, 2024.

PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan personally led the inauguration of the key district facilities in line with the maritime security organization’s 39th-anniversary celebration.

In an interview with Davao media, CGDSEM spokesperson Lt. Commander Angel Tobias

said the Retirees Assistance Building was established to support the coastguard’s retired personnel and honor their heroic legacy in safeguarding the life and property of the country’s maritime area.

The new building will also function as a hub for a variety of services customized to the needs of PCG veterans.

Meanwhile, the ribbon-cutting and inauguration ceremonies were also graced by Commodore Rejard Marfe, CGDSEM commander.

In addition, two completely renovated and renamed facilities were unveiled: Maalab Hall (previously Phoenix Hall) and Sinaglahi Lounge (formerly Executive Lounge). These updated rooms are now better equipped to meet the district's growing needs, reflecting CGDSEM's dedication to professionalism and excellence.

"These inaugurations not only represent a significant upgrade in facilities but also reinforce the District's enduring commitment to both active and retired Coast Guard personnel…. "We want to ensure they are supported in every phase of their service and beyond," Marfe told reporters.

Last September 27, the CGDSEM marked its 39th founding anniversary with a ceremonial program at the newly inaugurated Maalab Hall, formerly known as Phoenix Hall.

With the theme: “Honoring 39 Years of Stewardship, Vigilance, and Professionalism,” Gavan stressed the value of leadership, teamwork, and service in carrying out the Coast Guard's duty of protecting the nation's maritime domain.

The celebration honored numerous outstanding troops, Coast Guard stations, and partner government organizations for their efforts and exceptional service. Their dedication has been critical in furthering CGDSEM's objectives and strengthening cooperation with other government agencies. DEF