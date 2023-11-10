PH, Colombia exchange best practices in implementation of peace process

PASAY CITY – A Colombian delegation headed by Ambassador of Colombia to the Philippines Marcela Ordóñez shared on Monday, November 6, their country’s best practice and successes, as well as challenges in the implementation of its peace process with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as Fuerza Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC).

The sharing made by Ambassador Ordóñez is part of the Technical Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed by the Government of the Philippines (GPH) with the Colombian Agency for Reintegration and Normalization (ARN) in April 2014.

During discussions with members of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) headed by Sec. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., the Ambassador highlighted the significance of the meeting, saying it’s not a one-sided presentation of information but rather a two-way exchange of insights.

“This is a very important meeting for us in the exchange of best practices between Colombia and the Philippines. It’s not a type of cooperation where a country comes and teaches the other one what to do,” Ordóñez noted.