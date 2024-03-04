PH Creative Industries Devt Act highlighted at Innovation Week celeb

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 11 highlighted the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA) as it discussed the provisions of Republic Act No. 11904 during the 2024 Innovation Week celebration on February 19 to 23 at the Philippine Women's College (PWC) here.

Around 100 creative industry players, students, and teachers were informed of the salient features of the law and what it can offer that could result in a more vibrant economy.

DTI 11 Senior Trade and Industry Development Specialist Nemia Lumaino talked about the potential of the Philippines' flourishing creative industries in a dedicated session. Her valuable insights sparked aspirations among participants as the latter asked for more input that could widen their understanding of the law.

The PCIDA outlines nine major domains and 73 subsectors that make up the creative industries in the Philippines. These industries are important drivers of economic and cultural development.

The DTI supports these industries through the Malikhaing Pinoy Program, which includes initiatives like Fiesta Kucha, Fiesta Haraya, Lunsod Lunsad and the Young Creative Challenge, among others. These programs help in the promotion, development, and protection of the creative industries in the Philippines.

The session on the Creative Industries Act delved into its provisions and expected benefits for aspiring creatives. Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the various support mechanisms available, including financial assistance, skills development programs, and market access opportunities.

“PCIDA is not just an acronym, it’s a bridge to opportunity for the PWC students as a catalyst for change for the entire Davao Region community. Through PCIDA’s initiatives, PWC’s young minds gain invaluable exposure to industry trends, acquire specialized skills, and connect with potential employers – propelling them towards fulfilling careers and shaping them into the next generation of business leaders,” Lumaino said.

“Further, PCIDA’s focus on attracting investments and developing vital industries paves the way for economic growth, creating jobs and improving the overall quality of life in Davao Region," Lumaino shared while noting the government's commitment to fostering the creative sector.

Professor Vicente Antonio V. Pijano III, chancellor and chief operations officer of the Philippine Women’s College of Davao, on the other hand, talked about “Research and Innovation, Development and Enterprise”, while Professor Emi L. Englis, PWC-Center for Innovation and Social Ventures head, lectured about the Creative Hub for Innovation (CHI+).

“The session generated lively discussions and questions, reflecting the participants' keen interest in exploring careers in the creative fields. The informative presentation empowered them to consider the potential of their talents and chart their creative journeys,” Lumaino quipped.

Meanwhile, DTI 11 Acting Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga expressed his commitment to the continued support for the creative industries, especially in the region.

“Our Business Development and Promotions Division at the Regional Office as well as our Provincial and Field Offices have been in constant coordination with the local government units on how we can collaborate to ensure that their respective local creative industries will prosper,” the regional trade official said.

In September which is usually celebrated as Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM), the DTI Region 11 has plans of a big celebration honoring the Davao Region’s creative community. Expect exhibits, workshops, awards, and more, all at empowering local talents and boosting the region’s creative scene.

The Innovation Week aimed to equip the attendees with the knowledge and skills to navigate the ever-evolving ecosystem. PR