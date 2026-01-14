PH documentary selected for 24th Dhaka International Film Festival

THE Philippine documentary film Beneath the Badge (Sa Likod ng Tsapa), directed and produced by Davao-based filmmaker Editha Z. Caduaya, has been officially selected to compete in the 24th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) under the Women in Cinema section.

The international film festival will be held from January 10 to 18, 2026 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, featuring films from more than 20 countries and recognizing outstanding works by women filmmakers from around the world.

Beneath the Badge is a biographical documentary that chronicles the life and service of a Filipino police officer Colonel Hansel M Marantan, offering an in-depth and humanized portrayal of the sacrifices, struggles, and moral dilemmas faced by men and women in uniform. The film moves beyond headlines and stereotypes, presenting a personal narrative of duty, resilience, and redemption.

Its inclusion in the Women in Cinema section is a significant achievement, highlighting Filipino women’s growing voice and presence in global filmmaking. The selection also marks one of the rare instances that a Philippine documentary centered on a uniformed personnel has been recognized in a major international competitive film festival.

Caduaya said the recognition is both an honor and a responsibility. “This film carries not only my voice as a woman filmmaker but also the untold stories of Filipinos who serve quietly and endure challenges away from public view,” she said. “Bringing Beneath the Badge to an international stage is a tribute to their sacrifices and to Philippine storytelling.”

The Dhaka International Film Festival is one of South Asia’s longest-running and most respected film festivals, known for promoting independent cinema, cultural exchange, and socially relevant films. The Women in Cinema section specifically showcases films by women that reflect courage, depth, and social consciousness.

The selection of Beneath the Badge further strengthens the presence of Philippine documentaries in international festivals and underscores the important role of women filmmakers in telling Filipino stories to the world. PR