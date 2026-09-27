PH durian must win buyers on quality, consistency

A DURIAN can travel thousands of kilometers and still lose its value before it reaches the consumer.

For Davao exporters, the challenge is no longer simply getting Philippine durian into China. It is making sure the fruit arrives looking, tasting, and performing the way buyers expect — shipment after shipment.

That challenge is becoming more urgent as Thailand and Vietnam strengthen their positions in China’s durian market.

The scale of Thailand’s trade alone shows what Philippine exporters face.

From Jan. 1 to July 19, 2026, Thailand shipped 1,000,763.66 metric tons of fresh durian to China, exceeding its one-million-ton target ahead of schedule. The shipments were worth more than 114.82 billion baht, or about P215.4 billion, based on the Sept. 24, 2026 exchange rate.

Thailand’s durian production was also estimated to have increased by about 30 percent in 2026.

The figures are not directly comparable with the Philippines’ nine-month export data. The Thai figure covers fresh durian shipped specifically to China, while the Philippine figure includes fresh and frozen durian shipped to all markets.

Still, the contrast shows the scale of the Chinese market and the strength of the competition.

The Philippines recorded 9,483.37 metric tons of durian exports from January to September 2026, including 6,345.81 metric tons of fresh durian and 3,137.56 metric tons of frozen durian, according to figures presented by Emmanuel Belviz, president of the Durian Industry Association of Davao City, during the recently concluded 28th Davao Agri Trade Expo at the SMX Convention Center Davao.

The numbers point to a simple reality: Philippine durian cannot rely on market access alone.

It has to give buyers a reason to choose it.

Quality opens the door

For Retchie Tayco, manager of Maylong Enterprises Corp., which exports Davao durian to China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., Chinese buyers have become more particular about what reaches them.

Tayco said exporters have to meet expectations on appearance as well as quality.

“Kinahanglan gyud walay salbo, gwapa ang tunok, kinahanglang presentable gyud siya tan-awon ba (It really needs to have no defects. The thorns should look good. It has to be presentable),” Tayco said in a WeChat interview with SunStar Davao.

That may sound like a simple requirement, but for Philippine durian, it can be complicated because varieties differ.

Tayco said Chinese consumers are not always familiar with Philippine durian, particularly the way some local varieties indicate ripeness.

“Muadto ko’g China, dili kaayo sila familiar. Toktokon nimo, dili sila kabalo sa sound (When I go to China, they are not very familiar with it. They tap it, but they don’t know the sound),” he shared.

Puyat, one of the premium varieties grown by Davao farmers, behaves differently from varieties such as Thailand’s Monthong.

“Ang Puyat gahi abrihon, dili pud muliki (Puyat is hard to open and it does not split open),” Tayco said.

That characteristic can become a marketing challenge when buyers are accustomed to varieties whose physical changes make maturity easier to recognize.