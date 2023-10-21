PH Eagle breeding season begins

A photo uploaded by the foundation captured two Philippine eagles soaring together, a display considered an expression of affection between the birds.

According to Ibañez's article chronicling the eagles' mating and nesting habits, mutual flying is followed by a dive chase, talon presentation, or grappling.

The male eagle then gathers sprigs for the nest, followed by nest construction and billing. The male eagle engages in allo-preening, grooming the female, who reciprocates. This leads to courting, feeding, vocalization, and ultimately, copulation.

He said that a successful breeding season could potentially boost the wild eagle population. However, he noted that factors like eagles being shot in the wild and widespread forest loss in the Philippines could lead to a decline in their numbers.

In an ideal forest habitat, around 233 eagle pairs could thrive, provided all habitats are occupied and secure for the species.

Geothermica, a Philippine Eagle that was part of a breeding loan program between PEF and the Mandai Wildlife Group, tragically passed away at the age of 19 due to a fungal disease. In response, PEF is now diligent about maintaining clean cages, providing the right amount of nutritious meat, and ensuring opportunities for exercise for all eagles.

The foundation minimizes human noise to avoid disturbing the eagles.

Stringent biosecurity protocols are also in place to prevent the recurrence of diseases. These measures include disinfecting clothing, boots, and equipment before entering the isolation facility, as well as mandatory showers for staff before and after entering the breeding and isolation facility.

Importantly, the entry of chickens and other birds into the eagle cages is discouraged to maintain the eagles' health and safety. RGP