PH Eagle ‘Geothermica’ honored with exhibit at National Museum

THE taxidermied Philippine Eagle "Geothermica" is currently on exhibit at the Shell Philippines Centennial Upper Courtyard of the Natural History Level of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) in celebration of Philippine Eagle Week.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and NMP, organized the unveiling of Geothermica’s taxidermied mount to honor his contributions to conservation efforts.

Ma. Antonia “Toni” Yulo-Loyzaga, Secretary of DENR, emphasized the importance of protecting the national bird and its broader environmental impact.

"So, we must keep in mind the inextricable linkage between climate action, biodiversity conservation, pollution management, and ocean protection and how these are all part of the lifeblood for all civilizations," she said.

Edgar Chua, chairman of PEF, highlighted Geothermica’s journey from the Philippines to Singapore as a testament to the cooperative efforts in preserving the critically endangered Philippine Eagle.

"I am grateful and proud that Geothermica's journey testifies to the unwavering dedication of the Philippine Eagle Foundation, its partners, and supporters. Indeed, there is power in collaboration and sheer determination in the face of challenges as we step up together in this conservation mission," he said.

Nell Breckenridge, interim president of Boeing Southeast Asia, stressed their commitment to the conservation efforts, stating that their partnership with PEF is a way to protect the environment.

"Boeing’s partnership with the Philippine Eagle Foundation represents the company’s commitment to environmental protection and stewardship at all levels, making a positive difference and addressing pressing challenges such as preserving the unique wild heritage and biodiversity of the Philippines," he said. “Geothermica served and will continue to serve as an ambassador for the Philippine Eagle’s conservation.”

Boeing Southeast Asia adopted Geothermica when he was in both the Philippines and Singapore. Geothermica passed away on September 7, 2023, at 19 years old, due to a lung infection. He was part of the first-ever Wildlife Loan Agreement Program with his pair Sambisig.

They were brought to Jurong Bird Park, managed by Mandai Nature, on June 4, 2019, to help augment PEF’s conservation efforts. The goal was for the pair to hatch offspring that would be returned to the Philippines to be released into the wild. The latest estimate shows that the number of eagle pairs in the wild has decreased to 392.

In addition to the unveiling, PEF has organized several events for Philippine Eagle Week, including the Philippine Eagle Center Wild: Nature Walk on June 1, In the Convergence: Agilaya Exhibit and Nature’s Quest: Educational Adventure Hunt from June 4 to 10, and Keeper Talks: Meet the Birds from June 8 to 10. RGP