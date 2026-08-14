PH Eagle Sawaga-Dalwangan cause of death revealed

PHILIPPINE Eagle Sawaga-Dalwangan's injuries before her rescue may have left her vulnerable to the bacterial infection that ultimately killed her, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) said on Wednesday, August 12, releasing tissue examination results from the young eagle's death in July.

In a Facebook post, PEF revealed that tissue samples from her liver, heart, and spleen showed a serious bacterial infection that had spread through her body.

Together with earlier necropsy findings, this points to bacteremia or septicemia as the likely cause of death.

The infection appears to have developed gradually, possibly weeks before her death, PEF said, tracing back to her condition when she was first found.

When she was rescued on July 3, Sawaga-Dalwangan was already dehydrated, lethargic, and heavily soiled, with external wounds, maggot infestation, and injuries linked to airgun pellets, conditions that may have increased her susceptibility to the fatal secondary infection.

The eagle appeared to be improving in the weeks that followed, showing behavior consistent with a healthy bird. But a follow-up examination found the infection had not cleared, and on July 18, she suddenly developed generalized seizures and died shortly after, despite emergency care.

The histopathological examination was conducted by the Central Mindanao University College of Veterinary Medicine.

PEF said that copies of the full Comprehensive Veterinary Report and the Histopathological Examination Report may be requested via the foundation's official email.

It was earlier reported that Sawaga-Dalwangan was found in Barangay Dalwangan, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, after a Lumad rescuer heard a commotion and found her being attacked by monkeys. GRS