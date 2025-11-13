PH Eagle sighted at Mt. Sinaka anew

AFTER two years without sightings, a Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) was observed soaring over Mount Sinaka during a semestral monitoring of the species from Nov. 4 to 7, 2025.

"The majestic raptor was observed soaring along the forest's edges, marking its return to the area after being unrecorded for two years," the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen said in a press release on November 13.

Experts said the eagle’s previous absence may have been due to the search for better food, seasonal movements, avoiding competition, or the natural dispersal behavior of juveniles.

Mount Sinaka, a key biodiversity area in Cotabato, is the smallest known natural habitat of the Philippine Eagle, covering just 1,500 to 2,000 hectares. The area provides nesting grounds, food, and shelter not only for breeding pairs of the national bird but also for other wildlife species.

Since the site was declared a critical habitat, funding and resources have become available to support research, conservation programs, and sustainable management. Conservationists say these efforts are vital for the survival of the Philippine Eagle and other endangered species in the area.

Data from the Philippine Eagle Foundation show fewer than 400 breeding pairs—roughly 800 individuals—remain in the wild. The foundation also houses more than 25 captive eagles at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, with breeding birds located at the National Bird Breeding Station.

Forest loss remains the main threat to the species, destroying its habitat for nesting, hunting, and raising young.

The Philippine Eagle is one of the rarest eagles in the world, found only on four Philippine islands, and is listed as critically endangered by both the DENR (DAO 2019-09) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. RGP