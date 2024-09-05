PH Eagle undergoes amputation after injuries
A RESCUED Philippine Eagle from Mt. Kalatungan, Bukidnon, had to undergo amputation due to severe wing injuries, according to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).
On August 31, PEF reported that a young male eagle, named Kalatungan II, was found with a broken wing in the Bagalbal forest within the Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park. Estimated to be around six to seven months old, the eagle had just begun flying and was still learning to navigate long distances.
The 3.1-kilogram eagle was discovered making loud calls, presumably begging for food, which alerted patrollers. It was determined that the bird had been injured one to two days before rescue and was also found to be dehydrated and emaciated.
After initial treatment, the eagle was transported to Davao City for further care. The damaged wing was amputated due to necrosis and the risk of sepsis. X-rays revealed no foreign objects or bullets.
Following surgery, Kalatungan II is being housed in a holding cage at the clinic. Once recovered, it will be moved to the quarantine facility at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Davao City.
The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO-DENR) Valencia and the Mt. Kalatungan Protected Area Management Office (Pamo) are investigating the incident.
Initial assessments suggest the injuries may have resulted from a fall, but the presence of multiple fractures raises concerns of possible shooting.
An investigation with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) is planned.
This incident follows the rescue of another Philippine Eagle, "Mangayon," in Davao de Oro on July 8, which died from gunshot wounds.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the provincial government have offered a P100,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrator. Mangayon's death was one of several similar incidents this year, with four eagles falling victim to a shooting in 2024. RGL