PH Eagle undergoes amputation after injuries

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO-DENR) Valencia and the Mt. Kalatungan Protected Area Management Office (Pamo) are investigating the incident.

Initial assessments suggest the injuries may have resulted from a fall, but the presence of multiple fractures raises concerns of possible shooting.

An investigation with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) is planned.

This incident follows the rescue of another Philippine Eagle, "Mangayon," in Davao de Oro on July 8, which died from gunshot wounds.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the provincial government have offered a P100,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrator. Mangayon's death was one of several similar incidents this year, with four eagles falling victim to a shooting in 2024. RGL