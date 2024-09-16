PH envoy to US: Quiboloy’s extradition inevitable

THE Philippine ambassador to the United States explained on Friday, September 13, 2024, that the “extradition” against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is "inevitable” due to the multiple charges he has faced in relation to his alleged involvement in sexual and human trafficking cases.

According to Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, if judged guilty by the court, the embattled preacher must face the legal consequences as stated in the Constitution.

"If Pastor Quiboloy is guilty, he has to face the music in the Philippines. But here, he also faces numerous cases and witnesses coming forward openly, citing instances of abuse, human trafficking, sex trafficking, and child abuse connected to the pastor. All these need to go through the justice system," Romualdez said.

"So at some point in time we'll have to face up to it also that the extradition is inevitable," he added.

Aside from his cases in the Philippines, US federal prosecutors in November 2021 indicted Quiboloy, along with others, for allegedly orchestrating a sex trafficking operation that preyed on victims as young as 12, using threats of "eternal damnation" or “angels of death” and physical abuse.

The controversial televangelist and influential religious leader landed on the US Federal Bureau of the Investigation’s (FBI) most-wanted list, debuting on the agency’s posters of fugitives.

Since January this year, Quiboloy has failed to attend several committee hearings and was later cited in contempt by the Senate. The KOJC legal camp said their client’s appearance would compromise his rights and deems it incriminatory.

In February, a 36-minute voice message allegedly owned by Quiboloy was uploaded on YouTube accusing the US government of orchestrating an assassination plot against him. The voice further claimed that “he had no choice but to put the conference off since his life is currently under threat.”

“I have been handed over to the hands of these foreigners by our own government, by President Marcos and First Lady Araneta-Marcos. Don’t deny it – if what I am saying is true, accept it; if not, correct me. My life is in danger now. I can’t even show my face because my life is in danger, because I have been handed over to the Americans, and they will do whatever they want to do to me in my own country,” the voice said.

However, Marcos Jr. and the Philippine National Police (PNP) immediately refuted the pastor’s claims, emphasizing that such information is not verified and accurate.

Marcos said that Quiboloy must first face trial for the charges filed against him in the country and that any decision on the possible extradition to the US will be in the hands of the Philippine courts.

The president expressed relief that the hunt for Quiboloy had come to an end and that justice could now be served, further emphasizing that due process would be clear and lawful, and that the preacher would receive no special treatment. DEF