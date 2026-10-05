PH exports hit 35-year high at $9.11B

MANILA — Philippine merchandise exports surged 27.8 percent year over year to a 35-year high of US$9.11 billion in August, extending the country’s export growth streak to 20 consecutive months, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

The August figure was nearly US$2 billion higher than the US$8.16 billion recorded in the same month last year, making it the country’s highest monthly export value in 35 years.

From January to August, merchandise exports reached US$64.04 billion, up 14.8 percent from US$55.80 billion during the same period in 2025.

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque welcomed the record performance, saying the agency will continue providing strategic and targeted support to help Philippine businesses expand their global market presence.

“Filipino exporters continue to demonstrate their capability to compete and succeed globally. This 35-year high builds on the sustained export growth we have achieved since last year, proving that the international market is ready and eager for Philippine products,” Roque said.

“The DTI remains firmly committed to helping our businesses meet local and global standards, connect with buyers, penetrate new markets, and establish a Philippine brand that reflects the trust of the global market in Filipino products,” she added.

Electronics led the August increase, posting a US$2.32 billion year-over-year gain, the largest among commodity groups. The sector remained the country’s top export, with shipments reaching US$6.20 billion, or 68.1 percent of total exports.

Other mineral products followed with US$393.54 million, or 4.3 percent of total exports, while gold shipments reached US$321.27 million, or 3.5 percent.

Gold exports increased by US$41.83 million from a year earlier, while electronic equipment and parts rose by US$32.09 million.

Manufactured goods accounted for the largest share of exports at US$7.69 billion, or 84.4 percent of the August total. Mineral products contributed US$800.62 million, or 8.8 percent, while agro-based products accounted for US$455.26 million, or 5 percent.

The United States remained the Philippines’ top export market, taking US$2.17 billion worth of Philippine goods, or 23.8 percent of total exports.

Hong Kong ranked second at US$1.57 billion, followed by China at US$1.05 billion, Japan at US$704.49 million, and Taiwan at US$516.01 million.

The electronics sector accounted for much of the overall growth as global demand remained strong, particularly from the artificial intelligence and data center industries.

Some agricultural and agro-processed export sectors, however, continued to face supply and logistical challenges. The DTI said it is working with the private sector to address these constraints.

The DTI-Export Marketing Bureau also continued overseas promotion efforts in August to help Philippine exporters find new buyers and diversify their markets.

Eleven Philippine food companies joined the country’s first national participation at Fine Food Australia, which opened Aug. 31 in Melbourne. The Philippine Pavilion showcased halal-certified, healthy, natural and premium products to buyers from Australia and the broader Oceania region.

“Trade promotion must lead to real sales, repeat orders and long-term partnerships for our exporters. Through our overseas trade offices and export programs, we will continue helping businesses understand what buyers need, improve their products, and turn international exposure into sustained export growth,” Roque said. PR