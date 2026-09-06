PH exports hit $54.92B, 35-year high

MANILA — Philippine merchandise exports posted their strongest January-to-July performance in 35 years, reaching $54.92 billion in the first seven months of 2026, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Exports rose 12.9 percent from $48.67 billion during the same period in 2025, marking the highest January-to-July export value since the PSA began its current data series in 1991.

The growth extended the country’s export expansion to 19 consecutive months and builds on a record $84.48 billion in exports in 2025, which increased 15.3 percent from the previous year.

In July alone, export sales reached $8.15 billion, up 10.8 percent from $7.36 billion a year earlier.

The Department of Trade and Industry attributed the continued growth to efforts to connect Filipino businesses with international buyers, help exporters meet global standards, and open access to new markets.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the government must help businesses maximize the value of locally produced goods by turning raw resources into higher-value products.

“The true value of our resource is not only what we harvest, but in what we create from all the products that we have here in the country,” Roque said.

She said the DTI will continue helping Filipino businesses compete in global markets.

“Our exporters continue to demonstrate that Philippine products and services can compete globally. The DTI will get Filipino products abroad—we will not let up until every capable business finds its place in the global market,” she said.

Electronics led exports

Electronic products remained the country’s biggest export driver in July, generating $4.79 billion, or 58.8 percent of total exports.

Other manufactured goods contributed $371.46 million, while mineral products generated $366.26 million.

Electronics also recorded the largest year-on-year increase among commodity groups, rising by $869.72 million. Gold exports increased by $79.34 million, while electronic equipment and parts rose by $71.81 million.

Manufactured goods accounted for $6.61 billion, or 81.1 percent, of total exports in July. Mineral products contributed $776.61 million, or 9.5 percent, while agricultural products accounted for $548.95 million, or 6.7 percent.

The United States remained the Philippines’ largest export market in July, buying $1.68 billion worth of Philippine goods, or 20.7 percent of total exports.

Hong Kong followed with $1.29 billion, or 15.9 percent; China with $919.82 million, or 11.3 percent; Japan with $856.60 million, or 10.5 percent; and Singapore with $401.17 million, or 4.9 percent.

Opening more markets

The DTI-Export Marketing Bureau assisted more than 3,200 exporters in accessing over 20 markets during the first half of 2026.

Working with Philippine Trade and Investment Centers, the agency also facilitated business missions with potential partners in Australia, China, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Spain, and Thailand to pursue distribution deals and strengthen supply chains.

The DTI plans to promote Philippine businesses at major international trade shows, including Mega Show and Cosmoprof Asia in Hong Kong, Gamescom Asia in Thailand, the Malaysia International Halal Showcase, Fine Food Australia, UK Microelectronics and Beautyworld Dubai.

The agency is also providing exporters with market intelligence, consultations and guidance on using the country’s free trade agreements.

The Philippines currently has 23 FTAs, according to the DTI. Negotiations are progressing on the Philippines-European Union and Philippines-Canada FTAs, while the review of the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to conclude this year.

The recently signed Philippines-Chile FTA also opens opportunities in the South American market.

Roque said the government will continue working with other agencies and the private sector to help more Filipino businesses turn international exposure into sustained export growth. PR