PH exports reach all-time high $8.8B

PHILIPPINE merchandise exports surged to a record high of USD 8.8 billion in June 2026, marking the highest monthly export value recorded since the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) began its series in 1991. The milestone underscores the growing competitiveness of Philippine products amid evolving global trade conditions.

June 2026 export sales were also higher by 24.1% from USD 7.1 billion in June 2025, the highest recorded growth rate for 2026 and in the past 12 months, according to preliminary data from the PSA.

The strong performance was driven primarily by electronic products, followed by other mineral products and other manufactured goods. Electronic products remained the country's top export, generating USD 5.25 billion or 59.9% of total exports in June.

Rapidly escalating demand for AI, Internet of Things and investment in hyperscale data centers fueled strong growth of components and semiconductors, which registered 33.4% higher revenues.

Overall, manufactured goods remained the country's largest export category, accounting for 82.2% of total exports in June and posting 30.2% growth compared with June 2025, almost four times the recorded growth rate in the previous month.

Coconut oil continued to dominate exports of agro-based products posting USD 232.9 million, 12% higher than June 2025 levels. On the other hand, banana exports dropped by 20.8% as pests and competition pulled down production and export performance.

The country’s upcoming negotiations with Japan to review preferential tariff treatment for bananas under the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement is critical to regaining and further expanding the country's position as a major exporter of this commodity.

From January to June 2026, Philippine merchandise exports reached USD 46.72 billion, up 13.1% from USD 41.31 billion during the same period last year. This is also the highest first half export value recorded since 1991.

The United States remained the Philippines' top export market in June, with USD 1.76 billion, accounting for 20.1% of total exports. It was followed by Hong Kong with USD 1.34 billion (15.3%), People's Republic of China with USD 1.00 billion (11.4%), Japan with USD 990.16 million (11.3%) and Singapore with USD 508.18 million (5.8%).

Exports to nine of the Philippines’ top 10 export markets registered double-digit growth in June 2026, reflecting broad-based strength across the country’s major trading partners. Among the top 10 destinations, only Japan posted a single-digit growth rate.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque welcomed the country's record export performance, recognizing the dedication of Filipino exporters in growing their businesses and bringing Philippine products to the global market.

“The historic export performance is a testament to the hard work, resilience and dedication of our Filipino exporters. Despite uncertainties in global trade, they continue to invest in their businesses, create opportunities for our people and proudly carry the Philippine brand into markets around the world,” Secretary Roque said.

She emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to help exporters succeed: “We will continuously champion and assist our exporters to ensure that their hard work translates to a broader and stronger presence in the global market.”

“While we help exporters expand their global presence, we also strongly encourage them to tap into and strengthen their presence in our thriving domestic market. Solidifying their base here at home provides a stable platform for sustained growth and generates more local employment opportunities for Filipinos,” she added.

“The DTI will prioritize building stronger connections with more trade shows, opening more market opportunities by leveraging our FTAs [Free Trade Agreements], and providing the support our enterprises need to grow globally by linking them with investors and buyers. When the government, industry and exporters work together, we can push our exporters to grow beyond borders and create more opportunities for Filipino businesses to thrive.” the Secretary said.

The Department continues to strengthen the country's export ecosystem through trade promotion, market development and strategic partnerships that help Philippine enterprises expand into international markets.

These efforts were recently highlighted during the DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Exporters' Fair 2026, which brought together more than 200 exporters and export-ready enterprises, 33 export enablers and partner organizations, and industry stakeholders.

Through business matching, learning sessions, consultations, networking activities and product showcases, the fair created new opportunities for Philippine exporters to expand their market reach and brought world-class Philippine products closer to Filipino consumers.

DTI remains committed to working closely with government agencies, industry partners, and the export community to strengthen the competitiveness of Philippine enterprises and create more opportunities for Filipino products in global markets. PR