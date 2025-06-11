PH eyes role as China’s next manufacturing hub

SHENZHEN, CHINA — As part of its continued push to attract high-value foreign direct investments, the Philippines—through the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Guangzhou —recently concluded a high-level investment mission in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, in collaboration with Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, one of the country’s leading industrial developers.

The mission aimed to deepen trade and investment linkages between the Philippines and China, particularly in the manufacturing sector, and to position the country as a smart and strategic choice for Chinese enterprises looking to expand in Southeast Asia.

“This mission reflects what we believe is the Philippines’ greatest competitive advantage: alignment between government and the private sector,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, Head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates. “The leadership of DTI, PTICs, and PEZA —especially under Director General Tereso Panga—has been crucial in ensuring that our country remains visible, viable, and investor-ready. At Aboitiz InfraCapital, we are proud to work alongside these institutions to shape globally competitive investment environments—where industries can thrive, partnerships can flourish, and growth can be shared.”

“In today’s uncertain world, companies are looking for safer, more strategic locations to invest,” said Iric Cruz Arribas, Philippine Consul General in Guangzhou. “The Philippines offers exactly that—open trade, a strong commitment to industrial development, and a government that is ready to work with global partners to create a lasting impact.”

China remains one of the Philippines’ top investment partners, accounting for 22% of total foreign investments. Peza-registered Chinese companies have contributed over $406 million in exports and generated more than 16,000 jobs nationwide, underscoring the tangible impact of bilateral economic cooperation.

“The Philippines is open for business, and our ecozones are ready to support your growth,” said Peza director general Tereso Panga. “With our strategic location in Southeast Asia, strong workforce, and enhanced incentives under the Create More law, we are positioning the country as the smart manufacturing and logistics hub of the region.”

At the forefront of the mission was Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, operator of the country’s largest and most advanced network of Peza-registered industrial estates. With over 2,000 hectares across Luzon and the Visayas, the company’s estates—including LIMA Estate in Batangas, TARI Estate in Tarlac, and MEZ2 and West Cebu Estate in Cebu—have attracted over ₱167 billion in investments and supported more than 100,000 jobs.

“The Philippines presents a compelling case for Chinese enterprises looking to grow within Asean’s most dynamic supply chain corridor,” shared Monica Lorenzana Trajano, Vice President for Commercial Strategy at Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates. “With us, investors gain more than a location—they gain a trusted partner. We enable businesses to scale efficiently, help communities prosper, and build long-term partnerships that matter.”

LIMA Estate is a 1000-hectare Peza-registered Economic Zone located in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas. It also features a 70-hectare commercial district, called Biz Hub, which integrates the lifestyle component of the industrial-anchored development. PR