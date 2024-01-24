PH Halal strategy eyed to boost employment, attract investments

Pasay City – On January 23, 2024, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual amplified the Department’s commitment to position the Philippines as the fastest-growing Halal hub in the Asia Pacific region during the launching of the four-year Philippine Halal Industry Development Strategic Plan held at the World Trade Center. Aligned with President Marcos Jr.’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, the comprehensive Halal strategic plan aims to tap into the economic potential of the Halal industry that is poised to double domestic and international output by 2028.

"We are delighted to launch today the 'HALAL-FRIENDLY PHILIPPINES' campaign. This national initiative aspires to establish the Philippines as a customer-focused, collaborative, comprehensive, and competitive Halal gateway and destination in the Asia-Pacific,” said Secretary Pascual, who also chairs the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Board.

To boost the Philippine economy, the Halal strategic plan aims to increase Halal output for domestic consumption and exports by expanding and recognizing Halal-certifying bodies; launch a unified, whole-of-government national brand to promote the Philippines as the fastest-growing and most Halal-friendly hub in the Asia Pacific; create a one-stop shop to link all stakeholders and ensure synchronized efforts; and develop a comprehensive Halal value chain through regional development, institutionalized knowledge management, skills matching and upskilling, investment promotions, and capacity building.

Under this strategic plan, government agencies are committed to double Halal output to 6,000, attracting P230 billion in investments, and generate 120,00 jobs over the next four years.

"Speaking at the 2023 Philippine Halal Economy Festival, I highlighted the profound significance of Halal for Muslims. Beyond dietary considerations, it provides cultural insight and is integral to our identity,” said Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman.

She added, “Recognizing the immense potential for economic growth in the Philippine Halal Economy is long overdue. Let's seize the myriad opportunities for promotion.”

Chaired by the DTI with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) as the vice chair, the Halal Board is composed of the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Tourism (DOT), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) together with two private sector representatives. PR