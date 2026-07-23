PH hosts Asian aerobic gymnastics

MANILA — More than 350 athletes, officials and delegates from across Asia will gather in the Philippines for the 10th Senior Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships, set for Aug. 4 to 7 at the Tagaytay City Velodrome.

Organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) and sanctioned by World Gymnastics and the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU), the tournament will showcase Asia's top aerobic gymnasts while supporting the country's sports tourism program.

Twelve Asian countries will compete in seven events: men's and women's individual, mixed pairs, trios, groups, aerobic dance and aerobic step. The competition will feature three age divisions: Youth (12-14), Junior (15-17) and Senior (18 and above).

The participating countries are Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, Thailand and Vietnam, along with host Philippines.

The championships mark the second major international gymnastics event hosted by the GAP under president Cynthia Carrion and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under Chairman Patrick Gregorio in the past nine months, following the Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships last November.

Tagaytay City, led by Mayor Brent Tolentino and Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino, has assured organizers that it is ready to host the event. The city has also prepared security measures, cultural presentations, and hospitality programs for the visiting delegations.

"Through this championship, I believe that the city locals and the whole nation are one in bringing Asian sport to new heights and inspire all Asian athletes to celebrate discipline and push their boundaries of excellence," Carrion said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

Carrion said hosting international competitions benefits not only Philippine sports but the country as a whole.

"Sports unites people. Sports is like music. Memories come back. This is also in line with PSC Chairman Gregorio's thrust in hosting international sporting events to boost sports tourism," she said.

Gregorio, who also chairs the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee, welcomed the event as part of the government's efforts to promote sports tourism.

"Tinatanggap namin ang hosting na ito bilang bahagi ng aming sports tourism program. Tulad ng lagi kong sinasabi, good news ang sports." (We welcome this hosting as part of our sports tourism program. As I've always said, sports brings good news.)

Carrion said the GAP had long wanted to stage the championships in the Philippines.

"Matagal na naming gustong i-host ang event na ito at ipinagmamalaki naming natupad din ito." (We have wanted to host this event for a long time, and we are proud that it has finally become a reality.)

She added that the championships will also serve as a qualifying benchmark for some countries. India, which will send the largest delegation with 50 athletes, will use the competition as one of its selection events for the 19th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Pamplona, Spain, in December.

For the host team, Carrion said the senior mixed pair of Arcenio Cadlos and Charmaine Dolar, who won silver at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December, are among the country's strongest medal prospects.

She also expects Dolar to contend in the women's individual event, while sisters Dorothy Grace Grade and Danielle Grade, together with Princess Johana Pama, are expected to challenge for medals in the women's trio event. PR