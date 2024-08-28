PH Marketing Association symposium reveals trends in AI, sustainability

THE Philippine Marketing Association (PMA), in partnership with Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy and YouGov, hosted the Sustainability and AI Symposium at Seda Hotel Manila Bay, Paranaque City. The event examined the impact of sustainability and artificial intelligence (AI) on marketing strategies and practices.

A central focus of the symposium was a survey conducted by Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy and YouGov, which provided new insights into public attitudes toward AI and sustainability. According to the survey, 56 percent of Filipinos expect AI to play a major role in daily tasks in the near future, indicating increasing acceptance of AI technologies. Additionally, 69 percent of respondents expressed a preference for brands that prioritize sustainability, highlighting the rising consumer demand for environmentally responsible business practices.

The survey also revealed generational differences in familiarity with AI and sustainability. While 90 percent of Filipinos are aware of these concepts, only 40% are deeply familiar with them. Generation Z demonstrated the highest level of understanding, whereas Baby Boomers showed the least. Despite these differences, 92 percent of respondents expressed willingness to adopt AI-driven solutions for sustainability, and 93% showed interest in participating in programs that incentivize such efforts.

“The intersection between Sustainability and AI is still something new but there are perceived benefits that consumers are seeing. This is especially in line with addressing environmental problems. Innovation question or ponderable: how might we help consumers save on costs that also saves earth? Can explore ideas on how to save water or conserve energy,” said Director Germaine Reyes, CEO and Founder of Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy, Director for Research of the Philippine Marketing Association.

The symposium featured an opening address by Hiyasmin Neri-Soyao, PMA's Director of PR and Communications and CEO of Shoppertainment Live. Kathy Mercado, CPM, President of PMA and VP of Sales and Marketing at Newport World Resorts, emphasized the importance of responsible and ethical practices in promoting sustainability, calling for collaborative efforts to leverage AI for a sustainable future.

His Excellency, Dodo Sudradjat, Deputy Chief Mission from the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, provided a regional perspective, highlighting ASEAN's role in promoting security and prosperity. Jeffrey Lucero, Investor Relations Head at Aseana Holdings, Inc., discussed sustainable development through their 5-star BERDE building, Parqal, showcasing how sustainability principles can drive operational success.

Pak Hermawan Kartajaya, founder of the Asia Marketing Federation, delivered the keynote address, exploring AI’s potential to revolutionize sustainable marketing practices. Kartajaya, known for his collaboration with Philip Kotler, reiterated that “sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising future generations”. He introduced the concept of “values for value” practices, as outlined in his upcoming book, "Marketing 7.0: AI for Impact," and cited a Bali hotel's beach cleanup initiative as an example of ethical decision-making enhancing brand reputation.

The symposium concluded with a networking session, encouraging attendees to forge collaborations and drive innovative marketing practices. The event, co-presented by Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy and supported by esteemed partners including Aseana City, Seda Hotel Manila Bay, and Newport World Resorts, Strategic Consumer and Media Incites Inc., Creative Voices, Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment, Shoppertainment Live and Uniquecorn Strategies PR, highlighting PMA's commitment to shaping the future of marketing through advancing sustainable and AI-driven initiatives. PR