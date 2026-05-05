PH Navy-Eastmin, Davao police intercept P52-M smuggled cigarettes

A TOTAL of P52 million worth of smuggled cigarettes was intercepted by the Naval Task Force 71 (NTF71) under Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) and the PNP Regional Maritime Unit–Davao Region at the coast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental.

Authorities discovered 1,246 master cases of undocumented cigarettes, with an estimated value of P52 million, which are believed to be from Jolo, Sulu.

The procurement of these illicit cigarettes is in violation of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016, in relation to Executive Order No. 245, which governs the exportation and importation of leaf tobacco and tobacco products.

Authorities were able to intercept the illicit cigarettes on May 1, 2026, during a routine maritime patrol. They were able to locate a suspicious motor banca approximately 8.5 nautical miles northwest off the coast of Poblacion, Governor Generoso, around 7 p.m.

Personnel from NTF71, NFEM, and the Maritime Unit tried to contact the vessel through standard maritime challenge procedures, but no response from the other side, thus, the patrol team approached the vessel and conducted a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operation.

“This successful operation highlights the sustained commitment of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao and its partner agencies to strengthen maritime law enforcement, combat smuggling activities, and ensure the security of the country’s maritime domain,” NFEM wrote in its press release on May 3, 2026.

It was then discovered that the motor banca is identified as M/B Bukal, and aboard it are seven Filipino crew members. It was revealed that the vessel is owned by Latip Saipol.

After the apprehension, the motor banca was escorted and towed to Captain Feranil Pier, Naval Station Felix Apolinario in Panacan, Davao City.

The NSWU7, PNP Regional Maritime Unit–Davao Region, Police Station 4 (Sasa), Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and BIR Revenue Region No. 19 conducted the unloading, inventory, and proper documentation of the contraband.

The vessel and the smuggled cigarettes were turned over to BIR Revenue Region No. 19 for appropriate disposition, while the crew members are under the custody of Police Station 4 Sasa and are awaiting charges.

To recall, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) has intercepted P156.4 million worth of illicit cigarettes at the Port of Davao, which were confiscated during its operations on January 6 and April 3. They were able to uncover 182,821 reams of assorted cigarette brands without any import permit.

The January operation yielded P106.23 million, while the April 3 operation yielded P50.20 million worth of illicit cigarettes. RGP