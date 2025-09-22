PH Navy given boost with 3 new vessels

THE Philippine Navy reinforced its presence in Eastern Mindanao when three new vessels — the BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), BRP Tomas Campo (PG-908), and BRP Albert Majini (PG-909) — arrived at Macabalan Wharf on September 16, a move that underscores the military’s commitment to modernizing its fleet and securing critical maritime zones.

The ships were officially welcomed by the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM), which is the naval component of the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom).

EastMinCom is a unified command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines responsible for the defense of the Davao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga regions.

The arrival formed part of the Navy’s “Show the Flag Mission,” aimed at assessing operational readiness, showcasing advancing naval capabilities, and strengthening ties with local governments, stakeholders, and communities in the region. Civilians and officials were given the chance to tour the vessels to view technical features and systems intended to boost surveillance, maritime defense, and rapid response.

The BRP Miguel Malvar is a guided missile frigate capable of multi-role operations, reflecting a major boost in combat and patrol strength for the Navy. The two Acero-class Fast Attack Interdiction Crafts, BRP Tomas Campo and BRP Albert Majini, are armed with Spike-ER missiles and Typhoon weapons, sharpening the coast-defense capacity.

Significantly, the BRP Albert Majini was built locally at the Philippine Navy Shipyard in Cavite, marking a milestone in the country’s push for defense-industry self-sufficiency.

EastMinCom’s jurisdiction over Davao places it at the forefront of internal security and anti-insurgency operations.

Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (Panacan, Davao City) is part of this command structure. Its mission includes conventional and unconventional warfare, anti-guerilla operations, and supporting local law enforcement to reduce threats from insurgent groups such as the New People’s Army, as well as addressing maritime crime.

The deployment of these new vessels into EastMinCom’s area of responsibility thus strengthens the naval component of the command, reinforcing the Philippines’ ability to enforce maritime laws, respond to external threats, and maintain security in vital sea lanes and coastal communities around Davao and its neighboring regions.

Through this enhanced capability, Navy leadership intends to ensure that Davao and the broader Eastern Mindanao region remain resilient — not only against external aggression but also internal threats and maritime security challenges. DEF