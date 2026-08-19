PH passport gives access to 78 countries

THE Philippine passport ranks 116th worldwide, giving Filipino travelers access to 78 destinations without having to secure a traditional visa before departure, according to the latest country-level mobility data published by Passport Reports .

The independent passport intelligence platform, which tracks 199 countries and publishes reports in 34 languages, gives the Philippine passport a Mobility Score of 78. The figure combines destinations offering visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and Electronic Travel Authorization or eTA arrangements.

Overall, Philippine passport holders have easier access to 39.4 percent of the destinations covered by the assessment. Another 120 destinations still require a visa or another form of advance authorization before travel.

38 destinations open to Filipinos visa-free

Filipino passport holders can enter 38 destinations without obtaining a visa, accounting for 19.2 percent of all destinations included in the assessment.

The visa-free network stretches across Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Oceania, providing Filipino travelers with a significant number of short-haul and long-haul options without going through a conventional visa application process.

Among the destinations listed under visa-free access are Angola, Barbados, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Fiji, Haiti, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Laos, Macao, Malawi, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, Singapore, Suriname, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

The permitted length of stay varies significantly by destination. Filipino travelers may stay for as long as 180 days in Peru, while Fiji and Vanuatu allow stays of up to 120 days. Several countries, including Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Haiti, Kiribati, Malawi, Morocco, Nicaragua and Rwanda, allow stays of up to 90 days.

Shorter limits apply in destinations such as Brunei, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Taiwan.

36 destinations offer visa-on-arrival access

Beyond visa-free travel, the Philippine passport also provides access to 36 destinations through visa-on-arrival arrangements or comparable simplified entry procedures. These represent 18.2 percent of the destinations covered by the report.

The list includes Armenia, Burundi, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, India, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Entry procedures are not identical across these destinations. Some countries allow travelers to choose between an electronic visa and a visa issued upon arrival, while others operate under a specific entry mechanism.

Nepal stands out with a permitted stay that can reach 150 days, while Armenia allows stays of up to 120 days. Ethiopia, Madagascar, Nigeria, and South Sudan are among the destinations where access may extend to 90 days depending on the applicable entry arrangement.

4 destinations accessble through eTA

Four more destinations are accessible to Philippine passport holders through Electronic Travel Authorization or a similar pre-travel electronic approval system.

These are Israel, Kenya, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, representing 2 percent of the destinations included in the global assessment.

The report indicates stays of up to 90 days for Israel and Kenya. Seychelles operates a tourist registration system with stays of up to 90 days, while Sri Lanka is listed with a 30-day stay.

Combined, the 38 visa-free destinations, 36 visa-on-arrival destinations and four eTA destinations bring the Philippine passport's Mobility Score to 78.

120 destinations still require advance approval

Despite the range of easier-entry destinations, 120 countries and territories, or 60.6 percent of those assessed, continue to require Filipino travelers to obtain a visa or another form of approval before departure.

This group includes major destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia and China, as well as much of Europe.

Some destinations classified under this category operate electronic visa systems. They are still counted as visa-required under the mobility methodology because authorization must be obtained before travel.

The figures show that Filipino travelers generally enjoy broader access across Southeast Asia and parts of Latin America, Africa, the Caribbean and Oceania, while entry restrictions remain considerably tighter across many advanced economies.

Philippines places 26th in Asia

Within Asia, the Philippines ranks 26th among 50 countries, placing the Philippine passport around the middle of the regional mobility table.

Regional access remains one of its strongest advantages. Filipinos can travel visa-free to several major Asian destinations, including Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Other countries, including India, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives and Nepal, offer visa-on-arrival or electronic entry arrangements.

Access remains more restrictive, however, in several other major Asian destinations where Filipino travelers must secure visas before departure.

PH passport ranks 7th in Asean

Within Southeast Asia, the Philippine passport stands at seventh place among 11 Asean countries.

The regional ranking carries particular significance for Filipino travelers because Southeast Asia accounts for a substantial share of international movement from the Philippines, including tourism, business and family-related travel.

Visa-free arrangements within the region make cross-border travel easier, but the figures also underline considerable differences in global mobility among Asean passports.

Some Southeast Asian passports continue to enjoy significantly broader international access than others despite the relatively open travel arrangements that exist within the region itself.

PH 20th in Apec, 108th among WTO members

The Philippine passport's position changes considerably when measured against different international groupings.

Among 21 Apec economies, the Philippines ranks 20th. Among World Trade Organization members included in the assessment, it is placed 108th out of 159 countries.

The Philippines also ranks 64th among 132 G77 countries and 27th among 57 countries classified as presidential republics.

The figures illustrate how passport mobility rankings can shift depending on the economic, political or regional group used as the basis for comparison.

Europe remains 1 of toughest regions for Filipino travelers

Europe remains among the most restrictive regions for Philippine passport holders.

Of the 47 European destinations included in the report, none is classified as offering direct visa-free access to Filipino passport holders.

Russia and Ukraine are the only two European destinations placed under visa-on-arrival or electronic entry classifications in the report. The remaining 45 destinations, representing 95.7 percent of Europe, fall under the visa-required category.

That group covers most of the Schengen Area, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden. The United Kingdom likewise requires Filipino passport holders to obtain a visa.

The heavy concentration of visa requirements across Europe is therefore one of the major factors limiting the overall global mobility score of the Philippine passport.

MidEast access remains limited

The Middle East also presents relatively limited direct visa-free access for Philippine passport holders.

Among 17 destinations covered in the region, only one is classified as visa-free, while one falls under the visa-on-arrival category and another under the eTA category.

The Palestinian Territories appear under visa-free access, while Oman is included among destinations offering a simplified arrival arrangement. Several other major Middle Eastern destinations require Filipino travelers to secure a visa or electronic authorization before traveling.

The region is particularly relevant to the Philippines because of the large number of overseas Filipino workers and families who regularly travel between the Philippines and Middle Eastern countries.

Oman offers easiest access among Gulf states

Among the six Gulf countries covered by the report, Oman is the only destination placed in the visa-on-arrival category for Philippine passport holders.

Its entry system may involve either an eVisa or visa-on-arrival arrangement, with the report indicating a permitted stay of up to 30 days.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are meanwhile classified as destinations requiring advance visas or approvals.

Electronic visa options may be available in some of these countries, but because authorization must be secured before departure, they remain within the visa-required classification.

This means five of the six Gulf countries, or 83.3 percent of the group, are classified as requiring advance authorization for Philippine passport holders. PR