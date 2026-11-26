ANTALYA, TÜRKIYE— As the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) convened, the Philippines urged the global community to move from promises to tangible implementation, and pushed for urgent and adequate climate finance for developing nations on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

In the Philippines’ national opening statement, Secretary Juan Miguel T. Cuna of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) delivered a stark message on behalf of the Philippines, aligned with the Group of 77 (G77), stating, "After three decades of COP, catastrophic climate impacts escalate while the gap between promises and delivery remains dangerously wide."

Cuna highlighted the critical financial shortfall, noting that developing countries require US$310 billion annually by 2035 for adaptation alone, yet current finance flows barely reach 10% of the identified needs. He stressed that the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance must be measured by actual disbursements, prioritizing non-debt-creating instruments and highly concessional funding with direct access as the default.

The Philippines' statement outlined key priorities for the Antalya conference, including Climate Finance, Loss and Damage, Mitigation and Article 6, Adaptation, and Just Transition.

As the ASEAN Chair, the Philippines also voiced the region's deep concern over the 1.5°C overshoot, calling for accelerated support for mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage in Southeast Asia, one of the world's most climate-vulnerable regions.

Cuna concluded with a call to action: "Let us listen to the planet and heed the voices of our people. Let Antalya be the COP of implementation, concrete action and support, and meaningful results.”

The COP31 is taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November 2026. Under the banner "Driving Implementation Through Cooperation and Collective Action," COP31 is focused on translating global climate commitments into concrete action. The conference brings together representatives from nearly 200 countries. PR