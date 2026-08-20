PH ranks 46th for openness to foreign visitors

ACCORDING to the latest data published by Passport Reports, the Philippines ranks 46th among 199 countries in the platform's welcoming ranking. The independent passport intelligence platform, which tracks 199 countries and publishes reports in 34 languages, also rates the Philippines’ openness to foreign passport holders.

The measure is separate from the passport ranking, as the passport mobility evaluates how many destinations Philippine passport holders can access with fewer restrictions. In contrast, the welcoming ranking assesses how easily foreign travelers can enter the Philippines.

Because the two indicators measure opposite directions of international travel policy, a country's position in one ranking does not necessarily correspond with its standing in the other.

Visa reciprocity shows wide gaps

The data also highlights significant differences in visa reciprocity between the Philippines and other countries.

Some foreign nationals are able to enter the Philippines visa-free or through relatively easier entry arrangements even when Filipino passport holders are required to secure visas before traveling in the opposite direction.

Countries appearing among the examples include Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belgium, Belize and Bhutan, among others.

The opposite arrangement also exists.

Seven countries require visas from their own citizens traveling to the Philippines while offering Filipino passport holders visa-free, eTA or visa-on-arrival access. These are Armenia, Nigeria, the Palestinian Territories, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Ukraine.

Such differences show that visa policies are not necessarily reciprocal. Entry rules can be shaped by immigration policy, diplomatic ties, security considerations, economic relations and the volume of travelers moving between countries.

78 destinations with easier access for Filipinos

The Philippine passport ultimately provides access to 78 destinations without requiring travelers to obtain a traditional visa before departure.

That total consists of 38 visa-free destinations, 36 destinations offering visa on arrival, and four destinations using eTA or similar electronic travel authorization arrangements.

Another 120 destinations still require visas or advance approval.

With global access covering 39.4 percent of the destinations assessed, the Philippine passport ranks 116th worldwide and 26th in Asia.

The geographic pattern remains clear: Filipino travelers enjoy comparatively broader mobility across parts of Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Caribbean and Oceania, while Europe, North America and several major economies continue to impose substantially tighter entry requirements. PR