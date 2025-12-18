PH rejects 'terror hub' claims following Sydney mass shooting

PHILIPPINE officials, including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., have dismissed claims linking the country to the training of violent extremists.

“The President strongly rejects the sweeping statement and the misleading characterization of the Philippines as an Isis training hotspot,” Palace Press Officer Attorney Claire Castro said on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, following reports tied to the recent mass shooting in Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

In a press conference, Castro said the National Security Council (NSC) has found no evidence to support allegations that the father-and-son suspects in the December 14 attack that killed 16 individuals, including one of the suspects, received terrorist training in the Philippines.

In a statement, NSC confirmed that the two individuals traveled via Manila to Davao City on November 1-28, 2025, with Sajid Akram traveling on an Indian passport and his son Naveed on an Australian passport. However, this does not automatically mean they traveled here for terrorism training.

“There is no valid report or confirmation that the two received any form of military training while in the country, and no evidence supports such a claim at present. A mere visit does not support allegations of terrorist training, and the duration of their stay would not have allowed for any meaningful or structured training,” the NSC said in a statement.

The security body added that reports describing Mindanao as “a hotspot for violent extremism or Islamic State ideology are outdated and misleading.”

“Since the 2017 Marawi Siege, Philippine security forces have significantly degraded Isis-affiliated groups in the country. The remnants of these groups have been fragmented, deprived of leadership, and operationally degraded,” the NSC statement added.

Malacañang said President Marcos has directed the Anti-Terrorism Council and other concerned agencies to remain vigilant against any potential terrorist activity and to continue strengthening cooperation with international partners to ensure national security.

The NSC also emphasizes the importance of evidence-based reporting and responsible public discourse.

Meanwhile, Honorary Consul of Finland and European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Chairman Antonio Peralta lambasted unverified reports posted on social media and online discourse, implying that the suspects had terrorist connections in Mindanao, saying the island has repeatedly been singled out everytime there is an international security incident.

“Mindanao has been a punching bag for reckless comments like that, and I consider that reckless because I don't think of it. You know those people that allegedly trained with a terrorist organization when we hardly heard even from the people that I work with about the presence of this terrorist organization,” Peralta said, adding that similar allegations have surfaced in previous years, often without substantiated evidence.

“Mindanao is such a convenient excuse for them to say. We will not stand for that because matagal na ito. Every time there is a problem, the focus turns to Mindanao as if we are the ones that cost this, unless you can show real proof that there is,” Peralta lamented.

Meanwhile, AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said they are investigating the activities of the father-and-son duo during their stay in the country. CEA WITH REPORTS FROM SNS